2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 field set for Phoenix

The 2022 championship picture came fully into focus Sunday afternoon in the Round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway.

RELATED: Unofficial race results

The following four drivers will compete for a NASCAR Cup Series championship next Sunday at Phoenix Raceway (3 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio):

1. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

2. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

4. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Of the four above, only Logano entered Sunday’s race at the 0.526-mile short track with his spot in the Championship 4 secured — his win in the Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway assured the Team Penske driver he’d be in the title field. The other three drivers, though, came into Martinsville needing to race their way in with a win or by points.

With the NASCAR Cup Series title field now set, we have a full picture of who is racing for a NASCAR national series championship in the season finale. Here are the other two Championship 4 fields.

2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4

Race: Saturday, 6 p.m. ET (USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1. Noah Gragson, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

2. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3. Josh Berry, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

4. Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

2023 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship 4

Race: Friday, 10 p.m. ET (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1. Ty Majeski, No. 66 Thorsport Racing Toyota

2. Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

3. Ben Rhodes, No. 99 Thorsport Racing Toyota

4. Chandler Smith, No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota