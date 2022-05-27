2022 Mountain West TV Schedule Announced For FOX, CBS Games

TV times are (mostly set)

CBS and FOX came through

The Mountain West announced its television slate for their controlled FOX and CBS Sports games for the upcoming football season. They keep giving us the breadcrumbs are we are now 100 days until Week 1 and 93 from the Week 0 matchups.

CBS Sports announced games earlier this week and there will be four Mountain West games on broadcast TV. Now, the rest of the schedule is out for any FOX owned game, CBS Sports Network games, plus a few non-conference games since today was apparently the day to release schedules for the entire college football universe.

There will be a total of 49 games on CBS Sports Network and a FOX channel (FOX, FS1 or FS2). The FOX games have a 12-day window the exact network is not yet known for those broadcasts.

Hawaii has games on PPV with Spectrum sports and will be announced later, as will games that are streaming only.

The Mountain West title game will air on FOX, once again, and will kick off at the highest ranked team within the league and at 4 p.m. ET.

Below are the team announcement of the games. Also, clicking on each team name will take you to their full schedule with all TV and kick times noted.

Air Force

Boise State

Colorado State

Fresno State

Hawaii

Nevada

New Mexico

San Diego State

San Jose State

UNLV

Utah State

Wyoming


