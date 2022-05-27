2022 Mountain West TV Schedule Announced For FOX, CBS Games

TV times are (mostly set)

Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire

CBS and FOX came through

The Mountain West announced its television slate for their controlled FOX and CBS Sports games for the upcoming football season. They keep giving us the breadcrumbs are we are now 100 days until Week 1 and 93 from the Week 0 matchups.

CBS Sports announced games earlier this week and there will be four Mountain West games on broadcast TV. Now, the rest of the schedule is out for any FOX owned game, CBS Sports Network games, plus a few non-conference games since today was apparently the day to release schedules for the entire college football universe.

There will be a total of 49 games on CBS Sports Network and a FOX channel (FOX, FS1 or FS2). The FOX games have a 12-day window the exact network is not yet known for those broadcasts.

Hawaii has games on PPV with Spectrum sports and will be announced later, as will games that are streaming only.

The Mountain West title game will air on FOX, once again, and will kick off at the highest ranked team within the league and at 4 p.m. ET.

Below are the team announcement of the games. Also, clicking on each team name will take you to their full schedule with all TV and kick times noted.

Air Force

Who's ready for football season? 🙋‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/pGeFTNzc2w — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) May 26, 2022

Boise State

Freshen up your phones with the latest 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ schedule 📲 pic.twitter.com/yv1yD4UYgc — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) May 26, 2022

Colorado State

Our 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 in summary… 😎

😎 𝘅 🟠

💡 𝘅 🏠

🤔

💡

😎 No home kickoffs later than 5 p.m. in 2022‼️ pic.twitter.com/BzHqx3PO5C — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) May 26, 2022

Fresno State

Story continues

𝐂𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇 𝐔𝐒 𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐕 📺 For the first time in program history, all 12 of our regular season games will be on a national broadcast‼️#GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/MY4cOLfWSo — Fresno State Football 🧸 (@FresnoStateFB) May 26, 2022

Hawaii

Four Games Picked Up On National Television; Season Opener Against Vanderbilt on CBSSN ➡️ https://t.co/VNFuP2ovOo#BRADDAHHOOD pic.twitter.com/fQhVTf60el — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) May 26, 2022

Nevada

New Mexico

San Diego State

Our broadcast schedule is out. We’ve got 1️⃣1️⃣ games on TV! Can’t wait for our 100th season and first at @SnapdragonStdm! #TheTimeIsNow | #AztecFootball100 pic.twitter.com/duMNh80Mk6 — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) May 26, 2022

San Jose State

UNLV

Utah State

Wyoming

The 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ 🤠🏈 slate ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0SOQlsZLI2 — Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) May 26, 2022





Advertisement

More Mountain West Football!

Mountain West Football: Ranking The 2022 Non-Conference Games, #39 to #30 Mountain West Football: Ranking The 2022 Non-Conference Games, #49 to #40 CBS To Feature Four Mountain West Games