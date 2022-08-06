2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #30, UNLV LB Brennon Scott

The Rebels’ rising defensive star lands on our annual countdown of the Mountain West’s top performers for the first time.

One of Vegas’s newest attractions.

Coming into the college football ranks with a great deal of hype and following through on that hype are two situations that don’t always overlap. In the case of UNLV’s Brennon Scott, however, the early returns on his fanfare have been great indeed.

Scott committed to UNLV over a wealth of Power 5 scholarship offers as part of Marcus Arroyo’s 2020 recruiting class, the program’s highest-rated recruit since 2006 according to 247Sports. After redshirting the 2020 season, he took on a much larger role across 11 games, including eight starts, and became the only freshman in the conference to collect at least ten tackles for loss, the first to do it since Nevada’s Dom Peterson in 2018. He also had 35 total tackles and four sacks.

While his status for 2022 is still up in the air following a spring injury, his eventual return will give a team on the rise a much-needed defensive playmaker.

Mama there go dat man again!!!…Brennon Scott 9️⃣ tackles for loss in his freshman season👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 #UNLVfb #LBU 🎰 @BrennonScott9 pic.twitter.com/alSYUtwNuj — Coach Hurst (@peopleschamp87) November 20, 2021

