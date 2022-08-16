2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #10, San Jose State DE Viliami Fehoko

San Jose State’s crack pass rusher burst onto the scene and leads our top ten on this year’s countdown of the Mountain West’s best.

The tip of the Spartan spear.

The #MWwireTop50 has reached the top ten and now turns once again to San Jose State, where defensive Viliami Fehoko makes his second straight appearance on the strength of a season with enough disruption to make local Silicon Valley tech leaders proud.

2021 actually marked Fehoko’s third year as a starter for the Spartans defense, after making 11 starts in 2019 and then eight more during the 2020 championship run. In that second season, he actually paced the Mountain West with 12.5 tackles for loss while adding six sacks, three pass breakups, and 36 total tackles.

Last year, then, proved to be more of the same: Fehoko led San Jose State with 12.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, Fehoko’s 88.8 pass-rushing grade is first among all returning edge defenders in the Mountain West. Needless to say, while 2021’s title defense didn’t go as planned, the Spartans can feel good about Fehoko’s ability to be integral in making another run at the top.

#SJSU DL Viliami Fehoko has been on a tear this season, now up to 7 sacks, 3 forced fumbles after this strip sack against #UtahState. Swats the hands of the tackle, bends the corner and gets the strip sack. Been disruptive early in this one. pic.twitter.com/UQx1LdkIi9 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) November 14, 2021

SJSU JR EDGE Viliami Fehoko is a scheme-versatile, hard-working defender who plays with attitude. Stands up, plays 5T and outside the OT. Don't block him with RB/TE. Outstanding hustle to the ball, as he gets held up here inside but makes his way back into the play. #SnapScout22 pic.twitter.com/koMIYIrRgU — Chad Reuter (@chad_reuter) July 17, 2021

