2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #38, San Jose State QB Chevan Cordeiro

San Jose State’s presumptive starting quarterback makes his third straight appearance on our annual list of the Mountain West’s best.

From the islands to the Bay.

New team, same exciting quarterback: A move from the Hawaiian islands to the mainland couldn’t keep San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro from returning to our preseason countdown of the Mountain West’s top athletes.

Despite battling injuries during the 2021 season, Cordeiro still played a major role in helping the Hawaii Warriors clinch bowl eligibility for the fourth straight season (though December’s Hawaii Bowl ultimately got canceled). He completed 195-of-353 attempts for 2,793 yards and 17 touchdowns and ran for 342 yards and three scores, becoming the first player in program history to record over 6,000 career passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards. According to Pro Football Focus, his 82.2 passing grade also ranked third in the Mountain West behind only Carson Strong and Hank Bachmeier.

After what he described as a “difficult” decision to leave the program early in the off-season, he landed with conference rival San Jose State and looked as sharp as ever in the spring helming a restocked Spartans offense. One way or another, it will be worth tuning in every Saturday to see what he does next.

Chevan Cordeiro had it going tonight 🎞🎞🎞#HawaiiFB 🏈🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/IMbZchScbO — Spectrum Sports HI (@specsportshi) September 5, 2021

