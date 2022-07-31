2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #39, New Mexico CB Donte Martin

The Lobos cornerback is the second New Mexico player to land on our annual countdown of the Mountain West’s best.

Is a big breakout on the way?

The New Mexico Lobos defense put in a lot of good work last year that may have gone unnoticed, which means that the next player on our preseason list of the conference’s top performers, cornerback Donte Martin, may have flown under the radar.

2021 marked his third year as a starter and he’s improved with each passing season, improving his completion rate allowed from 46.4% to 35% from 2019 to 2020 and then collecting 30 tackles with six passes defended and an interception as a junior.

Now a redshirt senior, Martin is not only one of the team’s most experienced veterans, he may be the best player on the Lobos’ best overall unit. If the Lobos surprise in 2022, count on him being a big reason why.

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire