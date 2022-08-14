2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #16, Colorado State WR Dante Wright

The veteran wide receiver is the top-ranked Ram on this year’s countdown of the Mountain West’s best players.

Still a weapon on offense.

There are plenty of reasons for Colorado State football fans to feel excited about the new era of football in Fort Collins, but imagining what Dante Wright, who makes his third appearance our preseason list of the Mountain West’s top performers, could do in the new Fort Air Raid should be chief among them.

Ever since coming onto the scene as a true freshman in 2019, Wright has been a focal point of the Rams offense and last year was no exception. Though injuries limited him to eight games last season, he saw plenty of targets when on the field and was as productive as ever, finishing the year with 43 catches for 538 yards and three touchdowns. If that doesn’t seem like much, keep in mind that on a per-game basis, his receiving yards per game were right in line with what he accomplished in that 2019 breakout and he had about a half-catch more each week, as well.

While it’s likely that he’ll have plenty of help catching passes in 2022, Wright could be more dangerous than ever with less attention devoted to him play after play.

