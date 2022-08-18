2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #4, Utah State QB Logan Bonner

The Aggies quarterback is the top-ranked Utah State athlete on this year’s preseason countdown of the Mountain West’s best.

A champion under center.

Championship teams aren’t usually built the way that Utah State was last season, but the Aggies looked like visionaries by December with their embrace of the transfer portal and no one is better proof of that than quarterback Logan Bonner.

The Rowlett, Texas native began his college career in the Sun Belt Conference at Arkansas State, the leader of a rotation in which he appeared in 24 total games and made 15 starts. That included a 2020 season where he started every game and earned an all-conference honorable mention with a 59.5% completion rate, 1,863 yardsa and 11 touchdowns.

When Red Wolves head coach Blake Anderson left Jonesboro for Logan in December of that year, Bonner was one of the first to follow. That move worked wonders: In his first year at Utah State, Bonner set five single-season program records, including his 3,628 passing yards and 36 passing touchdowns, finished fifth among all FBS quarterbacks with 29 passing game plays of 30 or more yards, and helped the Aggies clinch their first outright conference championship since 2012.

What could Bonner do for an encore? No one has repeated as Mountain West champions since 2016, but the Aggies faithful have every right to believe he’ll help light up the old “A” early and often throughout the fall.

More MW Top 50!

