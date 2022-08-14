2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #18, Wyoming DT Cole Godbout

The Cowboys defensive tackle has flown under the radar, but he deserves his spot on our preseason countdown of the Mountain West’s best.

Will he be fully appreciated this fall?

It often takes a lot for defensive tackles to get some love from college football fans, but we like to think we know a good one when we see him. That’s why Wyoming’s Cole Godbout has landed his first appearance on our annual list of Mountain West football’s top performers.

After redshirting in 2018, the Hudson, Wisconsin native has just been a quietly impactful player, first picking up six tackles for loss and two sacks in 13 games, including five starts, back in 2019. In the Cowboys’ abbreviated campaign the following year, he collected 30 total tackles and four tackles for loss in another five starts, then took a big step forward in 2021 with 70 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and five sacks.

He’s also happened to post almost the exact same Pro Football Focus overall grade in each of the last two seasons, as well, finishing at 76.1 in 2020 and 76.2 in 2021. That latter figure also happened to rank third among all interior defenders in the Mountain West, so while other defenders might generate more star power, Godbout deserves every bit as much recognition and will be a key piece on Craig Bohl’s reloading defense this fall.

"I'm convinced before long there are gonna be a lot of household names."

