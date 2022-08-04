2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #34, Utah State OT Alfred Edwards III

Utah State’s veteran offensive tackle cracks our preseason list of Mountain West football’s best players.

A stout protector.

Utah State football has had its share of ups and downs over the past several years, but few Aggies have been along for the entire rode, let alone thrived, like the next player on our countdown of the Mountain West’s top performers.

Offensive tackle Alfred Edwards III first cracked the starting lineup as a redshirt freshman in 2018, contributing 11 starts in all to a unit that would allow a sack rate of just 2%, the third-best figure in the country. His workload would only increase from there, starting 12 games in 2019 and six more in 2020, but it wasn’t until last season that the Redlands, California native would earn his first all-conference honorable mention, after posting a 74.7 pass-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus, while allowing just two sacks and playing 1,034 total snaps, the most in the Mountain West.

With 42 starts under his belt at this point, Edwards is one of the most experienced athletes anywhere in the conference. He was a big reason why the Aggies offense was able to operate as it did last season and will be relies upon for more of the same as the team prepares for its first true outright title defense since 1980.

#47 in our 60in60 Alfred Edwards is sound in his pass-offs. I always look at stunt pass off ability with a lineman. pic.twitter.com/KVDxpsDCsB — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) June 28, 2022

#47 in our 60in60 Alfred Edwards is just solid. He does what he’s asked to do with great fundamentals.

Take a look at his breakdown. pic.twitter.com/ctP6dNTpOd — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) June 28, 2022

More MW Top 50!

