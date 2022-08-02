2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #36, Wyoming LB Easton Gibbs

The Cowboys linebacker is the first Wyoming player on this year’s preseason countdown of the best in the Mountain West.

The next great at the position?

Colorado State develops wide receivers. San Diego State develops defensive backs. Wyoming develops linebackers. Some things about Mountain West football just feel like indisputable truths at this point and, to the last idea, the next player on our countdown of the conference’s best already looks like the next athlete who could put an exclamation point on the theory.

Easton Gibbs saw his first extended action in the 2020 season, after predecessors Logan Wilson and Cassh Maluia were selected in that spring’s NFL Draft, and made his first career start before being elevated to the top of the depth chart for good last season. Playing alongside Chad Muma, Gibbs more than held his own with 90 tackles, including double-digit takedowns in four of the team’s last seven contests; seven tackles for loss, four passes defended, and two sacks.

With Muma’s own departure to the pros and transfer portal turnover elsewhere on defense, Gibbs is now one of the unit’s unquestioned leader at linebacker. Given the recent track record of Wyoming’s standouts at the position, it stands to reason you’ll hear his name early and often on Saturdays this fall.

