2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #21, Colorado State LB Cam’ron Carter

The Rams linebacker is the second member of his unit to earn a spot on this year’s preseason list of the conference’s best.

Dangerous in the front seven.

The nature of college football is such that some athletes explode onto the scene with the first chance they get and others improve more incrementally, until their talent is impossible to ignore. Colorado State linebacker Cam’ron Carter is an example of the latter, which is why he lands on our annual countdown as one of Mountain West football’s top performers.

The Tucker, Georgia native made his first start for the Rams way back in 2018, then he’d make six more in 12 games within the 2019 season before starting all four of CSU’s contests in 2020 to stick in the starting eleven for good. That proved to be a prelude for one of the better all-around campaigns of anyone in the conference last year: Carter led the team with 100 tackles — which included four games with double-digit takedowns in CSU’s last six — and also picked up 7.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and an interception, all of which landed him an honorable mention on the all-conference team.

While the Rams are resetting up front, Carter figures to be a key chess piece for new defensive coordinator Freddie Banks. The new offense in town might be getting the attention, but it could be Carter who generates the most excitement in the end.

