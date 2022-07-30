2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #41, Boise State OT John Ojukwu

The Broncos’ long-time left tackle is back on our annual countdown of Mountain West football’s best players.

Contact/Follow @MattK_FS and @MWCwire

An offensive cornerstone.

Long considered one of the best offensive linemen anywhere in the Mountain West, Boise State offensive tackle John Ojukwu is back on our countdown of the conference’s best for the third straight year.

And why not? Believe it or not, 2021 marked the first time that Ojukwu was named a first-team all-conference selection after holding down the left tackle position for Boise State in 12 starts as others on the offensive line battled injuries. That meant playing 875 snaps in all, according to Pro Football Focus, and posting a 70.1 overall grade (including a pass-blocking grade of 86.1) that was the best of his four-year career to date.

Ojukwu now enters 2022 with 37 career starts, a pair of postseason all-Mountain West nods, and a Mountain West championship on his resume. Are another title and a spot in the pros on the horizon?

𝙃𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙚𝙧. 𝙃𝙪𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙮. 𝙃𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠. Boise native @ojukwu1john's work ethic and experience as a Bronco have set him up for a bright future—both as a player and as a coach. Hear the full story from @WillHallKTVB tomorrow night at 6:30! pic.twitter.com/Ne7irAPUEl — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) October 6, 2021

More MW Top 50!

2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #42, Utah State RB Calvin Tyler Jr. 2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #43, Fresno State LB Levelle Bailey 2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #44, Nevada OT Aaron Frost

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire