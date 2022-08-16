2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #12, Air Force QB Haaziq Daniels

The Falcons quarterback earns a spot on our preseason list of the Mountain West’s best thanks to his control of the Air Force offense.

A top operator.

One of the more demanding jobs anywhere in the Mountain West is being quarterback for the Air Force Falcons, so Haaziq Daniels and his growth in two years as QB1 earned this spot on our countdown of the conference’s elite.

The Franklin, New Jersey native inherited the role before the 2020 season and started all six games in that shortened year, averaging eight yards per attempt on 54 throws with three passing touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for 297 yards and three scores. Daniels then improved almost all the way across the board in 2021 and led the Falcons to another ten-win campaign, bumping his yards per attempt up to 11.4 while contributing 734 yards on the ground and accounting for 18 total touchdowns.

He also broke a pair of program records that had stood for 45 and 50 years, respectively, with a 92-yard touchdown pass against Colorado State and a 94-yard scoring run against Florida Atlantic. It’s the decision making that had made the biggest difference for Air Force, however, and should be one of the main reasons why the Falcons will remain in the hunt for a conference championship in 2022.

ᴀʟʟ ɢᴀꜱ, ɴᴏ ʙʀᴀᴋᴇꜱ 😤 Haaziq Daniels’ Academy record, 𝟗𝟒 yard run ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/n7FwXKIcXV — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) September 26, 2021

