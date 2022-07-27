2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #46, UNLV WR Kyle Williams

The former conference freshman of the year is the first Rebel on this year’s countdown of Mountain West football’s best.

Contact/Follow @MattK_FS and @MWCwire

Don’t forget about him.

The UNLV Rebels are hoping to defy the skeptics and make a run to bowl eligibility (and perhaps more) this season, which means that few players are more critical to opening that path than the next player on our list, wide receiver Kyle Williams.

Williams first came onto the scene with a strong close to the 2020 season, grabbing 35 catches for 426 yards and two touchdowns to be named the Mountain West’s freshman of the year. While he was slowed by injuries in his sophomore campaign, UNLV’s quarterback rotation didn’t shy away from relying him when he was on the field and he led the Rebels on a per-game basis in catches and yards, finishing with 42 receptions, 601 yards, and two touchdowns.

With a clean bill of health, Williams can be as good as any pass catcher in the conference. Rebels fans waiting for that elusive postseason appearance are counting upon it this fall.

More MW Top 50!