2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #26, Hawaii RB Dedrick Parson

The Warriors’ dynamic running back is the highest-ranked Hawaii player on this year’s list of the Mountain West’s best football players.

The next great Warriors running back?

If you’re a longtime college football fan, it’s likely that you associate Hawaii Warriors football with its great passing attacks. However, the program has developed its fair share of quality running backs over the years: Alex Green, Diocemy Saint Juste, Calvin Turner Jr. and, now, Dedrick Parson, the next player on our preseason list of the Mountain West’s top performers.

The Philadelphia native first proved that he could thrive in the college ranks as an all-around back at Howard, where he was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s rookie of the year in 2018 and a first-team all-MEAC pick in 2019. That translated seamlessly to the islands when he transferred before the 2021 season and thrived in a complementary role to Turner Jr. and Dae Dae Hunter, contributing 618 rushing yards, 279 receiving yards on 28 catches, and nine touchdowns.

In terms of yards per scrimmage, only Turner Jr., Hunter, and Jordan Mims had a higher per-play average. According to Pro Football Focus, only Wyoming’s Titus Swen had a higher overall grade than Parson’s 84.5. Long story short, he was one of the best playmakers in the conference even if people didn’t notice it right away.

