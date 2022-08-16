2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #13, Fresno State RB Jordan Mims

The Bulldogs running back can do it all, which is why he’s back on our preseason list of the Mountain West’s top football players.

Contact/Follow @MattK_FS and @MWCwire

Back here after a lengthy absence.

Oftentimes, plenty of players in the Mountain West who appear on our annual list of the conference’s best appear two or three times, but the next player on this year’s countdown, Fresno State running back Jordan Mims, accomplishes a feat with this recognition that might never be repeated.

That’s because Mims earned one previous nod in our top 50… back in 2018. The previous season, he’d been a key part of the Bulldogs’ historic turnaround from one to ten wins and posted 816 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns, and though he made five starts and played in 12 games the following fall, injuries would cut that 2018 season short and erase his 2019 entirely.

Mims persevered, however, and worked his way back onto the field as a part-time contributor in 2020 before once again stepping up when needed most last season. He’d run for 710 yards on just 127 carries while catching 25 passes out of the backfield, compiling 1,319 all-purpose yards and ten touchdowns in all.

With Ronnie Rivers now doing his thing in the NFL, Mims will be relied upon one more time to use his skill set in a loaded offense with high expectations. Perhaps no one else in the Mountain West deserves to go out on a higher note.

More MW Top 50!

2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #14, San Diego State LB Caden McDonald 2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #15, San Jose State LB Kyle Harmon 2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #16, Colorado State WR Dante Wright

Story continues

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire