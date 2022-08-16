2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #15, San Jose State LB Kyle Harmon

The Mountain West’s premier tackling machine is the next athlete on our preseason countdown of the conference’s best.

Here, there, and everywhere.

Sometimes, all it takes to be an effective football player is to find your way to the right place at the right time, all the time. Over the last couple years, no one in the Mountain West has been better at that than San Jose State’s Kyle Harmon, the next athlete on our list of the conference’s top players.

Harmon made his first five starts for the Spartans back in 2018, and made 40 tackles across nine total games, then just kept doing that with greater frequency in each subsequent year. In 2019, he made 89 total tackles and had six tackles for loss; in the team’s 2020 championship season, he led SJSU with 78 total tackles and added three more TFLs.

That marked his first first-team all-conference nod, an honor he’d earn again in 2021 with 135 tackles and 6.5 TFLs. Set to hold down the middle of the San Jose State defense once again in 2022, you might not hear anyone’s name more often on Saturdays this fall.

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire