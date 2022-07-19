2022 Mountain West Football Media Day Attendees

2022 Mountain West Football Media Day Attendees

Who is showing up at media days?

Football season is underway

The 2022 Mountain West football media days mean that football season is extremely close. The two-day event in Las Vegas is a chance to predict the order of finish and hand out some awards. Odds are that they will be off base or a lot of them.

Each school brings their head coach and also two players from each team.

West Division attendees

Fresno State Bulldogs

Hawai‘i Rainbow Warriors

  • Timmy Chang, Head Coach

  • Micah Vanterpool, Sr., OL

  • Penei Pavihi, Sr., LB

Nevada Wolf Pack

San Diego State Aztecs

San José State Spartans

UNLV Rebels

Mountain West Attendees

Air Force Falcons

  • Troy Calhoun, Head Coach

  • Brad Roberts, Sr., RB

  • TD Blackmon, Sr., LB

Boise State Broncos

Colorado State Rams

  • Jay Norvell, Head Coach

  • A’Jon Vivens, Sr., RB

  • Devin Phillips, Sr., DL

New Mexico Lobos

  • Danny Gonzales, Head Coach

  • Jerrick Reed II, Sr., DB

  • Luke Wysong, So., WR

Utah State Aggies

  • Blake Anderson, Head Coach

  • Logan Bonner, Sr., QB

  • Hale Motu’apuaka, Sr., DT

Wyoming Cowboys

  • Craig Bohl, Head Coach

  • Titus Swen, Jr., RB

  • Easton Gibbs, So., LB


