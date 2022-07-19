2022 Mountain West Football Media Day Attendees
2022 Mountain West Football Media Day Attendees
Who is showing up at media days?
Football season is underway
The 2022 Mountain West football media days mean that football season is extremely close. The two-day event in Las Vegas is a chance to predict the order of finish and hand out some awards. Odds are that they will be off base or a lot of them.
Each school brings their head coach and also two players from each team.
West Division attendees
Jeff Tedford, Head Coach
Jake Haener, Sr., QB
Evan Williams, Sr., DB
Timmy Chang, Head Coach
Micah Vanterpool, Sr., OL
Penei Pavihi, Sr., LB
Ken Wilson, Head Coach
Toa Taua, Sr., RB
Devonte Lee, Sr., LB
San Diego State Aztecs
Brady Hoke, Head Coach
Chance Bell, Sr., RB
Caden McDonald, Sr., LB
San José State Spartans
Brent Brennan, Head Coach
Chevan Cordeiro, Jr., QB
Kyle Harmon, Sr., LB
UNLV Rebels
Marcus Arroyo, Head Coach
Austin Ajiake, Sr., LB
Kyle Williams, Jr., WR
Mountain West Attendees
Troy Calhoun, Head Coach
Brad Roberts, Sr., RB
TD Blackmon, Sr., LB
Andy Avalos, Head Coach
John Ojukwu, Sr., OL
Scott Matlock, Sr., DT
Jay Norvell, Head Coach
A’Jon Vivens, Sr., RB
Devin Phillips, Sr., DL
Danny Gonzales, Head Coach
Jerrick Reed II, Sr., DB
Luke Wysong, So., WR
Utah State Aggies
Blake Anderson, Head Coach
Logan Bonner, Sr., QB
Hale Motu’apuaka, Sr., DT
Wyoming Cowboys
Craig Bohl, Head Coach
Titus Swen, Jr., RB
Easton Gibbs, So., LB
