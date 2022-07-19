2022 Mountain West Football Media Day Attendees

Who is showing up at media days?

Football season is underway

The 2022 Mountain West football media days mean that football season is extremely close. The two-day event in Las Vegas is a chance to predict the order of finish and hand out some awards. Odds are that they will be off base or a lot of them.

Each school brings their head coach and also two players from each team.

West Division attendees

Fresno State Bulldogs

Hawai‘i Rainbow Warriors

Timmy Chang, Head Coach

Micah Vanterpool, Sr., OL

Penei Pavihi, Sr., LB

Nevada Wolf Pack

Ken Wilson, Head Coach

Toa Taua, Sr., RB

Devonte Lee, Sr., LB

San Diego State Aztecs

Brady Hoke, Head Coach

Chance Bell, Sr., RB

Caden McDonald, Sr., LB

San José State Spartans

Brent Brennan, Head Coach

Chevan Cordeiro, Jr., QB

Kyle Harmon, Sr., LB

UNLV Rebels

Marcus Arroyo, Head Coach

Austin Ajiake, Sr., LB

Kyle Williams, Jr., WR

Mountain West Attendees

Air Force Falcons

Troy Calhoun, Head Coach

Brad Roberts, Sr., RB

TD Blackmon, Sr., LB

Boise State Broncos

Andy Avalos, Head Coach

John Ojukwu, Sr., OL

Scott Matlock, Sr., DT

Colorado State Rams

Jay Norvell, Head Coach

A’Jon Vivens, Sr., RB

Devin Phillips, Sr., DL

New Mexico Lobos

Danny Gonzales, Head Coach

Jerrick Reed II, Sr., DB

Luke Wysong, So., WR

Utah State Aggies

Blake Anderson, Head Coach

Logan Bonner, Sr., QB

Hale Motu’apuaka, Sr., DT

Wyoming Cowboys

Craig Bohl, Head Coach

Titus Swen, Jr., RB

Easton Gibbs, So., LB





