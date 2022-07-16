2022 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections

Will a Mountain West team make a big time bowl game?

Bowl projection season is here

It is now magazine and preview season which includes many things such as predicting bowl games and now we present our own bowl projections here at Mountain West Wire.

Predicting games that are just over five months away is definitely a fools errand but it is also a lot of fun to make these guesses. We will be making predictions each week once the season begins and go every week through the season. This allows everyone to keep track of these picks we make.

Here are the bowl lineup for the Mountain West this year.

– Cotton Bowl – at-large vs. Group of Five

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs Conference USA

Back up tie-ins

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

Other Options

– Cure Bowl vs Group of Five

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five

– Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five

In this initial bowl projections, we will go with six teams that go to a bowl game from the Mountain West. The teams that are chosen are Air Force, Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State, and San Jose State.

Colorado State is an intriguing team and could make a run under new head coach Jay Norvell with his style of offense and solid Nevada players who came East with him.

As for a New Year’s Six options, Fresno State and Boise State are projected as our division winners, so based on preseason projections those two have the best chance. The Bulldogs can really make a case if they head down to USC and defeat the Trojans. Get that win, and Fresno State should be in the mix, if not, the frontrunner among the Group of Five.

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

2:15, ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Utah State vs UTSA

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:30, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs Washington

Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

9:15, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: San Jose State vs. Tulsa

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

3:30, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. Miami (OH)

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 24, 2022

8:00, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. BYU

Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

4:30, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Utah State vs. Toledo





