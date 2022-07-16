2022 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections
2022 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections
Will a Mountain West team make a big time bowl game?
Bowl projection season is here
It is now magazine and preview season which includes many things such as predicting bowl games and now we present our own bowl projections here at Mountain West Wire.
Predicting games that are just over five months away is definitely a fools errand but it is also a lot of fun to make these guesses. We will be making predictions each week once the season begins and go every week through the season. This allows everyone to keep track of these picks we make.
Here are the bowl lineup for the Mountain West this year.
– Cotton Bowl – at-large vs. Group of Five
– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC
– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12
– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA
– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC
– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs Conference USA
2022 Mountain West order of finish
Back up tie-ins
– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12
Other Options
– Cure Bowl vs Group of Five
– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five
– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five
– Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five
In this initial bowl projections, we will go with six teams that go to a bowl game from the Mountain West. The teams that are chosen are Air Force, Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State, and San Jose State.
Colorado State is an intriguing team and could make a run under new head coach Jay Norvell with his style of offense and solid Nevada players who came East with him.
As for a New Year’s Six options, Fresno State and Boise State are projected as our division winners, so based on preseason projections those two have the best chance. The Bulldogs can really make a case if they head down to USC and defeat the Trojans. Get that win, and Fresno State should be in the mix, if not, the frontrunner among the Group of Five.
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
2:15, ESPN
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Utah State vs UTSA
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
3:30, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs Washington
Frisco Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
9:15, ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army
Bowl Projection: San Jose State vs. Tulsa
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
3:30, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. Miami (OH)
Easyport Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 24, 2022
8:00, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. BYU
Arizona Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
4:30, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Utah State vs. Toledo
