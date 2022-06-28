2022 MLB Mock Draft roundup: Who will Red Sox pick in Round 1?

MLB Mock Draft roundup: Who will Red Sox pick in Round 1? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We're only a couple of weeks away from the 2022 MLB Draft and while the Boston Red Sox won't own a top-five pick this time, they could still add an intriguing prospect in the first round.

Boston owns the No. 24 overall pick in the draft a year after selecting high school shortstop Marcelo Mayer at No. 4. Mayer was the consensus top prospect on the draft board and has lived up to the hype so far in his first full professional season.

According to several MLB draft experts, the Red Sox will look to go in a different direction in this year's event. All signs point to them eyeing a college outfielder, though there should be plenty of other enticing options on the board when they're on the clock.

So, who do the experts see the Red Sox drafting next month? Here's a roundup of some of their picks in recent mock drafts:

Jim Callis, MLB.com: Jordan Beck, OF, Tennessee

Callis: "While the Red Sox would love to have (Jett) Williams fall to No. 24, they'll more likely wind up with a college outfielder. They drafted Beck in the 14th round out of an Alabama high school three years ago, and also could have interest in Drew Gilbert (Tennessee), Jones and Sterlin Thompson (Florida)."

Joe Doyle, Prospects Live: Jordan Beck, OF, Tennessee

Doyle: "The Red Sox seem to be scouring the college outfield market and, fortunately for them, they fall into a position where there may be some enticing options. Beck fits a profile they’re familiar with. He’s similar to Hunter Renfroe, a guy who was awfully successful in Fenway. Beck’s right-handed bat can better take advantage of those park dimensions than can a left-handed stick, though he will be limited to a corner as a pro. Dylan Beavers and Chase Delauter are worth monitoring here, the latter being one of the best players left on the board and a guy the Red Sox got a ton of lengthy looks at while on the Cape in 2021."

Keith Law, The Athletic: Brock Jones, OF, Stanford

Law: "Jones came into the year as a potential top-10 pick, stumbled badly out of the gate and then finished very strongly in the Pac 12, hitting his 21st homer of the year in Stanford’s opening game in Omaha over the weekend. The Red Sox are more likely to go for some ceiling here, even with risk, than to take a high-floor guy."

Max Johnson, Sportsnaut: Brock Jones, OF, Stanford

Michael Dault, Through The Fence Baseball: Logan Tanner, C, Mississippi State

Dault: "His development over the summer looks great, but with known catcher names of Parada and Susac, Tanner could lose momentum as a first round selection. So far, though, he’s living up to preseason expectations."

Mike Axisa, CBS Sports: Dylan Beavers, OF, Cal

Axisa: "The Red Sox went for high school infielders (Nick Yorke and Marcelo Mayer) in their first two drafts under chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. The board says college hitter is the smarter play here, with Beavers, Drew Gilbert, and Florida outfielder Sterlin Thompson the best available. Beavers has the most upside and has drawn some Christian Yelich comps for his swing decisions and power, though he swings and misses more than Yelich ever has."

The 2022 MLB Draft is scheduled for July 17-19.