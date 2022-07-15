2022 MLB Mock Draft roundup: Red Sox eyeing Florida outfielder in Round 1

MLB Mock Draft roundup: Who will Red Sox select on Sunday? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With the 2022 MLB Draft set to begin on Sunday, we're beginning to get a better idea of who will be available when the Boston Red Sox are on the clock at No. 24 overall.

While there isn't the same level of excitement as last year, when Boston owned the No. 4 pick and selected top prospect Marcelo Mayer, there still will be some intriguing names at the back end of the first round. For example, The Athletic's Keith Law predicts the Red Sox will select former Vanderbilt right-hander Kumar Rocker. The 22-year-old was linked to Boston in last year's draft before landing with the New York Mets, who didn't end up signing him due to a shoulder issue.

Most draft experts seem to believe the Red Sox are eyeing a college outfielder this time around, though there are countless possibilities for Chaim Bloom and the front office with the No. 24 pick. Perhaps they'll go with another coveted high school shortstop.

Here's what the draft gurus are projecting in their latest MLB mock drafts with the event just three days away.

Jonathan Mayo, MLB.com: Jett Williams, SS, Rockwall-Heath HS (TX)

Mayo: "Williams could go higher than this, but he might not get past here, though Boston is looking at the remaining college bats (Thompson, Beck, Jacob Melton)."

Michael Dault, Through The Fence Baseball: Jett Williams, SS, Rockwell-Heath HS (TX)

Dault: "Jett is the smallest shortstop in this draft. He stands at 5’8″ and profiles as more of a David Eckstein or Nick Allen type of player, but I feel his ceiling as a hitter is higher than theirs was/is."

Joel Reuter, Bleacher Report: Sterlin Thompson, OF, Florida

Reuter: "Thompson has a better hit tool than some of the other college outfielders expected to go in this range, and there's plenty of reason for optimism that he'll develop more power as he grows into his 6'4", 200-pound frame. He hit .354/.443/.563 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 10 steals in 66 games this spring."

Mike Axisa, CBS Sports: Sterlin Thompson, OF, Florida

Axisa: "This is where the run of second-tier college bats is expected to begin. The Red Sox have been connected to all the college hitters expected to go in this range this spring, especially the offense over defense players. Thompson is a sweet swinger who held his own when put at second base at times this season, and Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom loves versatile players. It fits."

Keith Law, The Athletic: Kumar Rocker, RHP, Tri-City ValleyCats

Law: "This one has some legs, as the Red Sox were heavy on Rocker once he started pitching for Tri-City in June, with people at every start, and they were serious about him last year until Marcelo Mayer fell into their laps at pick No. 4."

Kiley McDaniel, ESPN: Kumar Rocker, RHP, Tri-City ValleyCats

McDaniel: "It seems like Rocker's range starts around 13 and ends around 40, with bigger budget contending-type teams mentioned almost exclusively. The Red Sox seem like a team that would like to prioritize building near-the-majors pitching depth and are value-focused enough to see the opportunity here. The Sox have mostly been tied to college players who maybe shouldn't make it to this pick more than specific guys they like more than the industry, so this also fits in that regard."

Joe Doyle, Prospects Live: Jordan Beck, OF, Tennessee

Doyle: "Another tough one to tag, the Red Sox are all over the map. Louisville catcher Dalton Rushing gets mentioned here, but it’s a pretty light connection. They’ve been out to see James Madison outfielder Chase Delauter quite a bit, and Florida’s Sterlin Thompson is mentioned here quite a bit too. If we’re swinging for the fences and guessing the “Red Sox surprise” of 2022, McClatchy catcher Malcolm Moore is worth keeping on your peripherals. "

Matt Johnson, Sportsnaut: Blake Tidwell, RHP, Tennessee

Johnson: "It seems the Boston Red Sox would be quite pleased if Kumar Rocker made it to this spot. That’s not happening in this scenario. Instead, the Red Sox grab a 6-foot-4 righty. Considering Boston’s top pitching prospects are largely all at Triple-A or already saw time in the majors, Tidwell could be an up-and-comer in two years."

Ryan Miller, Aram Leighton, JustBaseball.com: Jackson Ferris, LHP, IMG Academy (FL)

Miller/Leighton: "Ferris is the top pitcher out of IMG Academy, who consistently produces top-end draft talent every year. He is the definition of projectability in his 6’3″ frame and has already reached 97 on his fastball. Both of Ferris’ secondary offerings could become above-average pitches, with a mid-70s curveball and changeup that both produce whiffs. Many scouts compare Ferris to a young (lefty) Tim Lincecum due to his abnormal delivery and repertoire."

Baseball America: Chase DeLauter, OF, James Madison

The 2022 MLB Draft is scheduled for July 17-19.