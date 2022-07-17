2022 MLB Draft tracker: Live results, updates and first round picks so far
The 2022 MLB Draft begins on Sunday night in Los Angeles with the first two rounds along with competitive rounds A and B and compensation picks.
In all, 80 selections will be made on Day 1. Vanderbilt baseball commitment Druw Jones is likely to be selected in the top 10, while former Commodores star pitcher Kumar Rocker is back into the draft pool. Rocker was the No. 10 selection in the 2021 draft by the Mets, who did not sign the right hander after concerns over the health of his pitching arm.
The draft begins after 6 p.m. Central Sunday on MLB Network and ESPN.
2022 MLB draft tracker
First round
1. Baltimore Orioles
2. Arizona Diamondbacks
3. Texas Rangers
4. Pittsburgh Pirates
5. Washington Nationals
6. Miami Marlins
7. Chicago Cubs
8. Minnesota Twins
9. Kansas City Royals
10. Colorado Rockies
11. New York Mets (compensation for not signing Kumar Rocker, last year's No. 10 overall pick)
12. Detroit Tigers
13. Los Angeles Angels
14. New York Mets
15. San Diego Padres
16. Cleveland Guardians
17. Philadelphia Phillies
18. Cincinnati Reds
19. Oakland Athletics
20. Atlanta Braves
21. Seattle Mariners
22. St. Louis Cardinals
23. Toronto Blue Jays
24. Boston Red Sox
25. New York Yankees
26. Chicago White Sox
27. Milwaukee Brewers
28. Houston Astros
29. Tampa Bay Rays
30. San Francisco Giants
Compensation picks
31. Colorado Rockies (for not re-signing Trevor Story)
32. Cincinnati Reds (for not re-signing Nick Castellanos)
Competitive balance round A
33. Baltimore Orioles
34. Arizona Diamondbacks
35. Kansas City Royals
36. Pittsburgh Pirates
37. Cleveland Guardians
38. Colorado Rockies
39. San Diego Padres
Second round
40. Los Angeles Dodgers (pick drops from No. 30 due to exceeding competitive balance tax)
41. Boston Red Sox (compensation for not signing Jud Fabian, last year's second round pick)
42. Baltimore Orioles
43. Arizona Diamondbacks
44. Pittsburgh Pirates
45. Washington Nationals
46. Miami Marlins
47. Chicago Cubs
48. Minnesota Twins
49. Kansas City Royals
50. Colorado Rockies
51. Detroit Tigers
52. New York Mets
53. San Diego Padres
54. Cleveland Guardians
55. Cincinnati Reds
56. Oakland Athletics
57. Atlanta Braves
58. Seattle Mariners
59. St. Louis Cardinals
60. Toronto Blue Jays
61. New York Yankees
62. Chicago White Sox
63. Milwaukee Brewers
64. Houston Astros
65. Tampa Bay Rays
66. San Francisco Giants
Competitive balance round B
67. Baltimore Orioles
68. Minnesota Twins
69. Oakland Athletics
70. Tampa Bay Rays
71. Tampa Bay Rays
72. Milwaukee Brewers
73. Cincinnati Reds
74. Seattle Mariners
Compensation picks
75. New York Mets (for not re-signing Noah Syndergaard)
76. Atlanta Braves (for not re-signing Freddie Freeman)
77. Toronto Blue Jays (for not re-signing Marcus Siemien)
78. Toronto Blue Jays (for not re-signing Robbie Ray)
79. Boston Red Sox (for not re-signing Eduardo Rodriguez)
80. Houston Astros (for not re-signing Carlos Correa)
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: MLB Draft tracker: Live results, updates and 1st round picks so far