2022 MLB Draft Grades: How experts view Giants' Reggie Crawford pick

How MLB draft experts graded Giants' Crawford pick at No. 30

The Giants were picking late in the first round on Day 1 of the MLB draft on Sunday, and the latest player to join the organization’s prospect pool is UConn’s two-way player Reggie Crawford at No. 30.

Crawford didn’t play this past season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. Although the 21-year-old has only pitched eight collegiate innings, the Giants are getting a prospect that can touch 100 mph on the radar gun while also someone who hit .295/.349/.543 with 13 home runs and 62 RBI while playing first base in 2021.

With the first round being the highlight of any draft, there are always grades and opinions from experts that can either comfort or create panic within a fan base.

Here’s what some are saying about the Giants selecting Crawford:

Grade: C

“Crawford didn’t play this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He flashed some loud stuff from the left side in the past, and he was announced as a two-way player, upping the intrigue level. There were some other injured collegiate starters on the board who we might have preferred, and that’s why we’re docking this pick slightly.”

Grade: D

“Crawford is one of the hardest-throwing lefties in the draft with a fastball that can hit triple digits and a slider that hits the mid-80s. Crawford had Tommy John surgery that kept him out for all of the 2022 season, and he has just eight innings pitched in his three-year UConn career. There is a ton of risk here as he really only has a two-pitch mix, which looks like a reliever profile, and he is largely unknown given his lack of time on the mound. Maybe he has two-way upside as a powerful left-handed hitter, but the Giants are banking a lot on him being able to reach that.”

Grade: A

“The Giants announced Crawford as a two-way player, which will be fun to watch unfold as he begins his pro career. Even if he does eventually turn his full attention to pitching, his stuff stacks up to any pitcher in the 2022 class if he can return to his pre-injury form, and at No. 30 overall, the upside here is worth the risk.”

“The Giants took the first college Tommy John guy in this draft, which is loaded with them … but it wasn’t Connor Prielipp, or even Peyton Pallette. Reggie Crawford is a two-way guy at UConn who hit 99 mph for Team USA last summer before he blew out. He’s pitched just eight innings for the Huskies, plus 8.1 more in two different summer leagues, so this is a huge bet on potential because we have no real idea what he is right now, even if he comes back completely healthy. The Giants announced him as a two-way player, and he was an actual prospect as a hitter, just a better one on the mound. He’s super athletic and has power, but was mostly a dead fastball hitter before he got hurt.”

