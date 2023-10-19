After 2022 mistreatment, former Alabama football RB Kerry Goode won't return to Neyland Stadium | Goodbread

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, better known as ALS, has a grip on Kerry Goode's body, but not his mind.

The paralyzed, wheelchaired former Alabama football running back can think and reason as well as anyone, and he thinks the Tennessee fan who flung a drink on him at Neyland Stadium last year was unrepresentative of the UT fan base at large.

But he's also decided he'll never return.

GOODBREAD: Old-school defense returning to centerstage in Alabama-Tennessee football rivalry

ALL-22 FILM ROOM: Video analysis of three key Milroe throws in 24-21 win over Arkansas

That's how Goode now looks back, a year later, on his gross mistreatment in the moments after Tennessee snapped a 15-year losing streak to Alabama. He was there to support his son, Roman, who is a recruiting analyst on coach Josh Heupel's support staff. He even wore a UT shirt in the first half in support of his son, but felt compelled to change into an Alabama shirt in the second half. After getting soaked by a UT fan who was never identified, Goode signaled to his family that it was time to leave.

"My daughter was the only person in my group that knew what was happening to me. All 100 (pounds) of her stood up to defend me. (I'm) thankful the usher also witnessed everything and she got us out in a hurry," Goode, who has difficulty speaking, communicated to The Tuscaloosa News via email. "My daughter was so upset that she wanted to punch someone's lights out. (B)ut I told her to calm down and let them have their fun. (They're) not used to beating us. Besides I didn’t want Roman feeling bad about (what) happened. So we didn’t tell him. He found out like everyone else did, through my Facebook post. However, I will never see a game in Neyland Stadium again."

Every school's fan base has its "bad actors," Goode wrote, Alabama's included. But he's seen enough of the ones in Knoxville. He also wasn't thrilled with some verbal abuse he withstood on his way into the stadium, and recalled exiting the field as a player, on crutches in 1984, when a Jack Daniels bottle shattered a yard from his feet.

"I won’t press my luck in Knoxville any more," he added.

Goode will be at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, however, when the rival Volunteers return on Saturday for a key SEC showdown.

"Alabama has played like the young inexperienced team that they are. However, I’ve seen them grow each week," Goode wrote. "I know everyone expects Alabama to play at a championship level each (year), but I think this team should be thought of as ”just win, baby."

Beginning this week and through the Iron Bowl, the Kerry and Gary Challenge kicks off to benefit Alabama families fighting ALS. Goode has teamed with former Auburn basketball player Gary Godfrey, also an ALS sufferer, with a donation drive in which both Alabama and Auburn fan bases compete for the higher donation total.

Fight ALS with a contribution at thekerryandgarychallenge.com, or to goodefoundation.org.

Bottom Line

Alabama's run defense against the Tennessee rushing offense is the battle that could tip the balance of Saturday's renewal of the UA-UT rivalry. The Volunteers lead the SEC at 231.3 rushing yards per game, more than 80 yards better than what Alabama's offense averages. If the Vols' advantage there is to be mitigated, Alabama's run defense (104.4 yards allowed per game, 3rd in SEC) will have to play its best game of the season.

Around the SEC

This week's lesson in "It takes more than a quarterback": Mississippi State's Will Rogers, the SEC's most experienced and accomplished passer, will face off Saturday against Arkansas' KJ Jefferson, who is himself one of the league's top quarterbacks. And there isn't an SEC win between them so far (Rogers 0-3, Jefferson 0-4). Prediction: MSU by 3. … Let's just call Ole Miss-Auburn the Kiffin Bowl, because after AU courted the Rebels coach in the offseason before settling on Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin's name will be tied to this series for as long as he's at Ole Miss, or longer. Prediction: Ole Miss by 10. … The Goodspread SEC Pick of the Week, still on a season-long heater against the spread, turns to the Alabama-Tennessee over/under this week (under 49). Season: 6-0-1. All-time: 16-3-1.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Ex-Alabama RB Kerry Goode says he won't return to Neyland Stadium