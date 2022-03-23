2022 Missouri Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Missouri football schedule 2022: Who does Missouri miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

2022 Missouri Football Schedule

Sept 3 Louisiana Tech

Sept 10 at Kansas State

Sept 17 Abilene Christian

Sept 24 at Auburn

Oct 1 Georgia

Oct 8 at Florida

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 Vanderbilt

Oct 29 at South Carolina

Nov 5 Kentucky

Nov 12 at Tennessee

Nov 19 New Mexico State

Nov 26 Arkansas

Missouri Football Schedule: Who do the Tigers miss from the SEC slate?

The Tigers have to go to Auburn to start the SEC season, and they have their annual date at Arkansas to end the season – the Hogs come to Columbia – and that’s about as light as it gets.

There’s no Alabama or Texas A&M to deal with, Ole Miss and that offense isn’t on the slate, and missing LSU and whatever Mississippi State will be – you don’t want to deal with that offense if it starts working – is nothing to complain about.

Missouri Football Schedule What To Know: Get To November

It’s not a bad slate overall.

Louisiana Tech should be an interesting way to start the season, but that needs to be a win before going to Kansas State for an old school Big 8 matchup. Win that, and it’ll be a 3-0 start to the season with Abilene Christian to follow.

The SEC West games aren’t bad, and the Tigers get the bears from the East out of the way fast with Georgia and at Florida in back-to-back games.

October isn’t totally awful, but November is where it all has to kick in with three home games including a layup against New Mexico State.

Missouri Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Missouri needs to be bowl eligible with ease thanks to this schedule.

Again, there’s no Alabama or Texas A&M, and the finishing kick isn’t bad.

It should be a rough start to the SEC season – Mizzou will likely start 0-3 – but if the team can own home field and slip past Kentucky and beat Arkansas, and eight-win campaign is a strong – and attainable – goal to shoot for.

Story continues

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1