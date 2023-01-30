2022 Minnesota Vikings Awards

The Minnesota Vikings sadly had their season end in the NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs amid their successful regular season. Even though the season is over, there is still a lot the Vikings’ players can hang their hats on. So here at Vikings Wire, we’re going to hand out awards for them this season, much like the NFL does!

Most Valuable Player: Justin Jefferson

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

This should come as no surprise to any fan. Jefferson is truly one of a kind, and the Vikings’ offense funnels through him. He led the NFL in receptions (128) and yards (1809) while continuing to put the team on his back week in and week out. Without Jefferson, this team would struggle. As long as Jefferson is wearing a Vikings’ jersey, he’ll continue to do so to make Sunday more enjoyable.

Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Jefferson

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

There was some thought to giving this award to quarterback Kirk Cousins, as he put together a good season of his own, but like we mentioned in the MVP section, this offense funnels through Jefferson. We saw Jefferson break records throughout the entire season and dominate defenses. So he comes home with MVP and offensive player of the year.

Defensive Player of the Year: Patrick Peterson

Ag3i9021

Peterson takes this award in a landslide. Had Za’Darius Smith not cooled off in the second half of the season, he’d be considered as well. For Peterson, he finished the season as Pro Football Focus’ 15th-ranked cornerback while racking up five interceptions and nine pass breakups. He was a consistent player in what was a bad defense and came up with very timely turnovers to help the Vikings win games. While Peterson accepts this award, there are questions about whether the Vikings should resign him. Peterson is an impending free agent who turns 33 in February.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: WR Jalen Nailor

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Sure, Ed Ingram started every game for the Vikings at right guard, but Nailor showed the most potential. Nailor didn’t start to get opportunities until late in the season, but when he did, he shone. Nailor displayed his speed and route-running ability and really gave fans and coaches hope that he could develop into a dependable player next season.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: LB Brian Asamoah

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Most of the Vikings’ rookies got hurt on the defensive side of the ball this season, but that shouldn’t take anything away from Asamoah. He started out the season making splash plays on special teams and eventually ended up doing the same on defense later in the season. He developed right before our eyes, and the Vikings now have a glimmer of hope and youth to look forward to next season.

Comeback Player of the Year: OLB Danielle Hunter

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter made quite the comeback this season after missing 2020 with a neck injury and 2021 with a torn pectoral muscle. He played in all 18 games this season for the Vikings and really turned it up in the second half of the season. Hunter finished the year with 12 sacks and 70 pressures this season. There’s been speculation about many Vikings’ veterans this season, but Hunter should be back and a key contributor to this defense next season.

Coach of the Year: Matt Daniels

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There’s been buzz about Daniels being poached eventually for a head coaching job, but this season he had the Vikings’ special teams unit playing really well. Daniels helped develop rookie punter Ryan Wright and worked with kicker Greg Joseph through his struggles. although the unit ranked about average for the season. Daniels’ players love him and point to his leadership and character as reasons why he’s such a great coach.

