2022 Midseason Mountain West Football Awards

What has been good this league?

Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire

Who is showing up

Mountain West football is at the halfway point and we decided to hand out some awards. We omitted the best game because… uh… well… there haven’t been many classics.

There have been no San Diego State over Utah or Fresno State of UCLA. So, we passed on that and went with more traditional awards at the halfway point.

The awards we gave out are as followed:

Coach of the year so far:

The winner is no shock as it is UNLV’s Marcus Arroyo who took home 60% of the vote as the Rebels are 4-3 and seemingly on track for a bowl game for the first time since 2013.

Other coaches who got votes were Troy Calhoun and Brent Brennan.

Offensive player of the year so far:

This was also a runaway with Air Force running back Brad Roberts getting 80% of the vote. The only other player to earn votes was San Jose State QB Chevan Cordeiro.

Roberts has been the most consistent player and for the year has 853 yards and a dozen touchdowns on the year.

Defensive player of the year so far:

The best defender was all over the place with six players earning a vote and it was a close race with Nevada safety Bentlee Sanders to win the plurality of the votes with 30%.

For the year, Sanders has five interceptions with one for a touchdown, 42 tackles, a pair of tackles for loss, two pass breakups, seven defended, and two forced fumbles.

🎥 of the nations INT leader pic.twitter.com/fH92nMZkHR — Ryan Levy (@ryguylevy) October 10, 2022

The other players to earn a vote were:

Story continues

Oluwaseyi Omotosho, DE, Wyoming

DJ Schramm, LB, Boise State

Austin Ajiake, LB, UNLV

Jack Howell, S, Colorado State

Freshman of the year so far:

There was a tie with Wyoming defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

For the year, Jeanty has rushed for 310 yards and three touchdowns. Omotosho has four sacks and five sacks.

Biggest Surprise:

There was only one choice for this and it is UNLV’s 4-3 start. They likely will be 4-4 after the Notre Dame game but not many felt that a bowl game seems to be in the cards for the Rebels.





Advertisement

More Bowl Projections!

Week 7 Mountain West Bowl Projections Week 6 Mountain West Bowl Projections Week 5 Mountain West Bowl Projections

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire