2022 Michigan football captains revealed

Michigan football kicks off in nine days on Sept. 3 against Colorado State for its home opener.

While we do not know who the starting quarterback is going to be when the Wolverines’ offense takes the field for the first snap, we do know who the five team captains are.

On Thursday afternoon, Michigan tweeted out a photo of the five team captains for the 2022-2023 football season. Cade McNamara, Mazi Smith, Erick All, Ronnie Bell, and Mike Sainristil were named team captains. This is the second time that Bell has been named a captain for the Wolverines.

The maize and blue do a team vote to determine captains for the football season, and these were the leaders that have stepped up in fall camp according to their teammates.

The greatest honor to bestow upon a Michigan Man. Our 2022 Team Captains! pic.twitter.com/q3LCthHmWg — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 25, 2022

While we do not know that McNamara is going to start the season off as the lead signal-caller for Michigan, it shows that the team respects him and that he has command of the offense.

During Big Ten Media Days, teammates raved about McNamara and Mazi Smith’s leadership. It’s no surprise that both were elected as team captains.

List

Predicting every Big Ten football team's final 2022 record

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire