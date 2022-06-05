2022 men's French Open final: TV channel, streaming info for Rafael Nadal vs. Casper Ruud

Rafael Nadal broke the men’s record for most Grand Slam singles titles earlier this year by winning his 21st major at the Australian Open. Will he win his 22nd Grand Slam men's singles title next?

No. 5 seed Nadal will face off against No. 8 seed Casper Ruud in the French Open men's final, Sunday at Roland Garros in Paris for The Mousquetaires Cup.

Nadal, who turned 36 on Friday, is the second-oldest men's finalist in the tournament's history and can become the oldest champion at the French Open, which he has already won a record 13 times. This marks the first Grand Slam final for 23-year-old Ruud, the first man from Norway to reach a major final.

Will experience reign supreme in this matchup, or will youth steal the show on the red clay? Here's everything you need to know about the men's French Open final on Sunday morning:

What TV channel is broadcasting the 2022 men's French Open finals?

The match between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will be nationally televised on NBC.

What time is the 2022 men's French Open finals?

The men's singles final is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET (3 p.m. in Paris). Tennis Channel will air a replay of the match at 2 p.m. ET.

How do you stream the 2022 men's French Open finals?

The match can be live streamed at the NBC Sports website (for those that have a cable/satellite provider) the NBC Sports app and Peacock. Streaming is also available on FuboTV.

How did Rafael Nadal get to the 2022 men's French Open?

Nadal beat Jordan Thompson in the first round: 6-2, 6-2, 6-2

Nadal beat Corentin Moutet in the second round: 6-3, 6-1, 6-4

Nadal beat No. 26 Botic Van De Zandschulp in the third round: 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

Nadal beat No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round: 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

Nadal beat No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the Quarterfinals: 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)

Nadal beat No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the Semifinals: 7-6 (10-8), 6-6, Retired

Zverev retired from the match after twisting his ankle while chasing a ball along the baseline in the second set against Nadal. Zverev was taken off the court in a wheelchair and returned on crutches to officially retire from the match.

How did Casper Ruud get to the 2022 men's French Open?

Ruud beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the first round: 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 7-6 (7-0)

Rudd beat Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round: 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Rudd beat No. 32 Lorenzo Sonego in the third round: 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 1-6, 6-4, 6-3

Rudd beat No. 12 Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round: 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Rudd beat Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the Quarterfinals: 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3

Rudd beat No. 20 Marin Čilić in the Semifinals: 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: French Open 2022: Time, Streaming, TV for Rafael Nadal vs. Casper Ruud