2022 Memorial Tournament prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Jack Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Billy Horschel.
The 35-year-old Floridian claimed his seventh PGA Tour win and first of the year at the 2022 Memorial Tournament at Jack Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, with a four-shot win over Aaron Wise. Horschel made just four bogeys over his four rounds, with three coming in the final round and one in the first round.
Horschel will take home $2.16 million for his efforts, with Wise earning a cool $1.3 million. Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2022 Memorial Tournament.
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Billy Horschel
-13
$2,160,000
2
Aaron Wise
-9
$1,308,000
T3
Patrick Cantlay
-7
$708,000
T3
Joaquin Niemann
-7
$708,000
T5
Daniel Berger
-6
$411,600
T5
Max Homa
-6
$411,600
T5
Denny McCarthy
-6
$411,600
T5
Sahith Theegala
-6
$411,600
T5
Will Zalatoris
-6
$411,600
T10
Sung-jae Im
-4
$303,000
T10
Jon Rahm
-4
$303,000
T10
Brendan Steele
-4
$303,000
T13
Corey Conners
-3
$221,400
T13
Si Woo Kim
-3
$221,400
T13
Mito Pereira
-3
$221,400
T13
Davis Riley
-3
$221,400
T13
Cameron Smith
-3
$221,400
T18
Adam Hadwin
-2
$142,800
T18
Brian Harman
-2
$142,800
T18
Garrick Higgo
-2
$142,800
T18
Charles Howell III
-2
$142,800
T18
Rory McIlroy
-2
$142,800
T18
Keith Mitchell
-2
$142,800
T18
Xander Schauffele
-2
$142,800
T18
Jordan Spieth
-2
$142,800
T26
Luke List
-1
$89,400
T26
Francesco Molinari
-1
$89,400
T26
Pat Perez
-1
$89,400
T26
Aaron Rai
-1
$89,400
T26
Adam Schenk
-1
$89,400
31
Jason Day
E
$78,600
T32
Abraham Ancer
1
$68,520
T32
Joel Dahmen
1
$68,520
T32
Emiliano Grillo
1
$68,520
T32
Beau Hossler
1
$68,520
T32
Shane Lowry
1
$68,520
T37
Keegan Bradley
2
$51,000
T37
Wyndham Clark
2
$51,000
T37
Mackenzie Hughes
2
$51,000
T37
Martin Laird
2
$51,000
T37
David Lipsky
2
$51,000
T37
Matthew NeSmith
2
$51,000
T37
J.T. Poston
2
$51,000
T37
Jhonattan Vegas
2
$51,000
T45
Matt Kuchar
3
$37,800
T45
Sepp Straka
3
$37,800
T45
Adam Svensson
3
$37,800
T48
Lucas Herbert
4
$32,040
T48
Cameron Tringale
4
$32,040
T48
David Lingmerth
4
$32,040
T51
Lanto Griffin
5
$29,760
T51
Viktor Hovland
5
$29,760
T53
Cameron Davis
6
$27,994
T53
Chris Kirk
6
$27,994
T53
K.H. Lee
6
$27,994
T53
Troy Merritt
6
$27,994
T53
C.T. Pan
6
$27,994
T53
Patrick Reed
6
$27,994
T53
Camilo Villegas
6
$27,994
T60
Doug Ghim
7
$26,640
T60
Lucas Glover
7
$26,640
T60
Brandt Snedeker
7
$26,640
T60
Cameron Young
7
$26,640
T64
Rickie Fowler
8
$25,800
T64
Carlos Ortiz
8
$25,800
T64
Kramer Hickok
8
$25,800
T67
Chan Kim
11
$25,200
T67
Adam Scott
11
$25,200
69
Brandon Wu
12
$24,840
70
Ryan Moore
15
$24,600