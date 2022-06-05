2022 Memorial Tournament prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Jack Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Billy Horschel.

The 35-year-old Floridian claimed his seventh PGA Tour win and first of the year at the 2022 Memorial Tournament at Jack Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, with a four-shot win over Aaron Wise. Horschel made just four bogeys over his four rounds, with three coming in the final round and one in the first round.

Horschel will take home $2.16 million for his efforts, with Wise earning a cool $1.3 million. Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2022 Memorial Tournament.

