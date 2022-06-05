2022 Memorial Tournament prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Jack Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village

Breaking News:

Adam Woodard
·3 min read
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Billy Horschel.

The 35-year-old Floridian claimed his seventh PGA Tour win and first of the year at the 2022 Memorial Tournament at Jack Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, with a four-shot win over Aaron Wise. Horschel made just four bogeys over his four rounds, with three coming in the final round and one in the first round.

Horschel will take home $2.16 million for his efforts, with Wise earning a cool $1.3 million. Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2022 Memorial Tournament.

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Billy Horschel

-13

$2,160,000

2

Aaron Wise

-9

$1,308,000

T3

Patrick Cantlay

-7

$708,000

T3

Joaquin Niemann

-7

$708,000

T5

Daniel Berger

-6

$411,600

T5

Max Homa

-6

$411,600

T5

Denny McCarthy

-6

$411,600

T5

Sahith Theegala

-6

$411,600

T5

Will Zalatoris

-6

$411,600

T10

Sung-jae Im

-4

$303,000

T10

Jon Rahm

-4

$303,000

T10

Brendan Steele

-4

$303,000

T13

Corey Conners

-3

$221,400

T13

Si Woo Kim

-3

$221,400

T13

Mito Pereira

-3

$221,400

T13

Davis Riley

-3

$221,400

T13

Cameron Smith

-3

$221,400

T18

Adam Hadwin

-2

$142,800

T18

Brian Harman

-2

$142,800

T18

Garrick Higgo

-2

$142,800

T18

Charles Howell III

-2

$142,800

T18

Rory McIlroy

-2

$142,800

T18

Keith Mitchell

-2

$142,800

T18

Xander Schauffele

-2

$142,800

T18

Jordan Spieth

-2

$142,800

T26

Luke List

-1

$89,400

T26

Francesco Molinari

-1

$89,400

T26

Pat Perez

-1

$89,400

T26

Aaron Rai

-1

$89,400

T26

Adam Schenk

-1

$89,400

31

Jason Day

E

$78,600

T32

Abraham Ancer

1

$68,520

T32

Joel Dahmen

1

$68,520

T32

Emiliano Grillo

1

$68,520

T32

Beau Hossler

1

$68,520

T32

Shane Lowry

1

$68,520

T37

Keegan Bradley

2

$51,000

T37

Wyndham Clark

2

$51,000

T37

Mackenzie Hughes

2

$51,000

T37

Martin Laird

2

$51,000

T37

David Lipsky

2

$51,000

T37

Matthew NeSmith

2

$51,000

T37

J.T. Poston

2

$51,000

T37

Jhonattan Vegas

2

$51,000

T45

Matt Kuchar

3

$37,800

T45

Sepp Straka

3

$37,800

T45

Adam Svensson

3

$37,800

T48

Lucas Herbert

4

$32,040

T48

Cameron Tringale

4

$32,040

T48

David Lingmerth

4

$32,040

T51

Lanto Griffin

5

$29,760

T51

Viktor Hovland

5

$29,760

T53

Cameron Davis

6

$27,994

T53

Chris Kirk

6

$27,994

T53

K.H. Lee

6

$27,994

T53

Troy Merritt

6

$27,994

T53

C.T. Pan

6

$27,994

T53

Patrick Reed

6

$27,994

T53

Camilo Villegas

6

$27,994

T60

Doug Ghim

7

$26,640

T60

Lucas Glover

7

$26,640

T60

Brandt Snedeker

7

$26,640

T60

Cameron Young

7

$26,640

T64

Rickie Fowler

8

$25,800

T64

Carlos Ortiz

8

$25,800

T64

Kramer Hickok

8

$25,800

T67

Chan Kim

11

$25,200

T67

Adam Scott

11

$25,200

69

Brandon Wu

12

$24,840

70

Ryan Moore

15

$24,600

