2022 McDonald's All American Game Highlights
Game highlghts of some of the top high school basketball players in the country.
Here's how Nick Smith Jr., Jordan Walsh, and Anthony Black performed in the 2022 McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday in Chicago, Ill.
The appearance by video of the head of Ukrainian soccer, wearing an armored vest from the streets of Kyiv, brought the impact of Russia’s war into the FIFA Congress on Thursday. “We have regularly received sad news of the deaths of members of the Ukrainian football community,” Andriy Pavelko said in a recorded message to the gathering in Qatar including delegates from Russia. Kyiv hosted the Champions League final only four years ago.
For the first time in program history, Arkansas had a trio of future players in this year's McDonald's All-American Game played Tuesday in Chicago. Cory Alexander was one of those announcers and pondered how good of a class Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman put together.
In the latest NBA mock draft from For The Win, the Golden State Warriors landed Duke's Wendell Moore Jr.
Two future Longhorns had some highlight reel plays.
Here's our latest batch of fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups for Week 24.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) In one of his tried-and-true motivational speeches, Mike Krzyzewski outlined his four pillars of team building: making everyone feel important, taking ownership in the team, adapting to setbacks and playing with feeling. Duke perfected the first three to help Coach K reach his 13th and most amazing Final Four. Now that the record-setting, 75-year-old coach is in New Orleans, he knows he must walk a fine line between enjoying the moment and letting it overwhelm both him and his team.
Francisco Lindor wasn't the franchise-altering shortstop the Mets were hoping for last season. The switch-hitting Lindor has been among the best hitters in the Grapefruit League through two weeks of games, hitting .476 with four homers and 10 RBIs through his first 21 at-bats. “Life was a little faster for me last year,” Lindor said earlier in spring training.
The anticipation is greater than ever for the return of the roars to Augusta National. It's not just about trying to get a sense of who might be best suited for a green jacket on the second Sunday of April, especially with the choices running deeper than ever. It's about who might be playing — Tiger Woods.
It's even more brightening and plumping than Sunday Riley's other vitamin C faves.
The Phoenix Suns held off the Golden State Warriors in a hard-fought, playoff-type furious finish, then went right back to work after the final buzzer like they do every game — home and away. Devin Booker's two free throws with 34.2 seconds left put Phoenix ahead, Draymond Green traveled to turn it over before Chris Paul made a short jumper, and the NBA-best Suns beat the Warriors 107-103 on Wednesday night in a back-and-forth battle between Western Conference rivals. Jordan Poole scored a season-best 38 points to match his career high and also contributed nine rebounds and seven assists.
JRE sounds pretty confident that his alma mater is bringing home the 'ship.
A handful of 2023 NBA draft prospects showed out at the McDonald's All-American Game this week. Here's a way-too-early look at their draft positioning.
Former Browns getting second and third chances around the league used to be rare. Much more common now:
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey was awarded the 2022 AP Coach of the Year honors on Thursday.
Three-time All Star José Ramírez sits atop our mixed 5x5 3B rankings. See where other hard-hitting hot-corner stoppers stand in our MLB Draft Guide. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)
The hits just keep on coming for an Oklahoma Sooners softball team that just cannot be stopped. The team stands 30-0 and is the unanimous No. 1 team in the latest NFCA Coaches Poll.
Will Smith's Oscars slap has led to repercussions for Will Smiths everywhere.
Here is a look at the current status of Missouri mens basketball's scholarship count, recruiting interest and transfer portal departures.
The NFL owners made a big splash by updating the league’s playoff overtime rules. Mackenzie Salmon and Analis Bailey look at why it finally gets rid of the antiquated drama of a coin flip.