2022 McDonald's All American Game Highlights

The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) In one of his tried-and-true motivational speeches, Mike Krzyzewski outlined his four pillars of team building: making everyone feel important, taking ownership in the team, adapting to setbacks and playing with feeling. Duke perfected the first three to help Coach K reach his 13th and most amazing Final Four. Now that the record-setting, 75-year-old coach is in New Orleans, he knows he must walk a fine line between enjoying the moment and letting it overwhelm both him and his team.