2022 Masters Sunday tee times, TV and streaming info, featured groups

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Riley Hamel
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kevin Na
    Kevin Na
    Professional golfer

It all comes down to Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler, who looked poise to take a six-shot lead at many points Saturday, will settle for a three-shot lead heading into the final round where he’ll be paired with the 2022 Players champion, Cameron Smith.

Scheffler had an adventurous trip up the 18th on Saturday, but made a great bogey save to stay well ahead of the pack.

Sungjae Im is the next closest competitor to the World No. 1, sitting at 4 under, solo third and five shots back.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2022 Masters. All times Eastern.

Sunday tee times

Tee times

Players

10:10 a.m.

Cameron Davis, Adam Scott

10:20 a.m.

Tyrrell Hatton Billy Horschel

10:30 a.m.

Patrick Cantlay, Mackenzie Hughes

10:40 a.m.

Max Homa, Bubba Watson

10:50 a.m.

Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods

11 a.m.

Russell Henley, Daniel Berger

11:10 a.m.

Robert MacIntyre, Harold Varner III

11:20 a.m.

Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka

11:30 a.m.

Kevin Na, Seamus Power

11:50 a.m.

Joaquin Niemann, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12 p.m.

Kevin Kisner, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12:10 p.m.

Tony Finau, Sergio Garica

12:20 p.m.

Lucas Glover, Patrick Reed

12:30 p.m.

J.J. Spaun, Min Woo Lee

12:40 p.m.

Harry Higgs, Lee Westwood

12:50 p.m.

Si Woo Kim, Hudson Swafford

1 p.m.

Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch

1:10 p.m.

Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

1:30 p.m.

Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris

1:40 p.m.

Dustin Johnson, Cameron Champ

1:50 p.m.

Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa

2:00 p.m.

Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Kokrak

2:10 p.m.

Corey Conners, Danny Willett

2:20 p.m.

Charl Schwartzel, Justin Thomas

2:30 p.m.

Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

2:40 p.m.

Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith

How to watch

Sunday, April 10

Masters on the Range

  • TV: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network.

  • Streaming: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masters.com.

Final round

  • Streaming: Holes 4, 5, 6 | Amen Corner | Holes 15 and 16, 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Featured groups: 10:20 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel; 10:50 a.m. Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm; 1:50 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa; 2:40 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Masters.com, ESPN+.

  • Streaming: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Paramount+.

  • TV: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS.

Final round replay

  • TV: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., CBS Sports Network.

Radio

  • SiriusXM: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

How to watch | ESPN+ | Paramount+ | Golf Channel free on Fubo TV.
We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

List

Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau highlight notable players to miss the 2022 Masters cut at Augusta National

Recommended Stories