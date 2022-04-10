2022 Masters Sunday tee times, TV and streaming info, featured groups
It all comes down to Sunday.
Scottie Scheffler, who looked poise to take a six-shot lead at many points Saturday, will settle for a three-shot lead heading into the final round where he’ll be paired with the 2022 Players champion, Cameron Smith.
Scheffler had an adventurous trip up the 18th on Saturday, but made a great bogey save to stay well ahead of the pack.
Sungjae Im is the next closest competitor to the World No. 1, sitting at 4 under, solo third and five shots back.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2022 Masters. All times Eastern.
Sunday tee times
Tee times
Players
10:10 a.m.
Cameron Davis, Adam Scott
10:20 a.m.
Tyrrell Hatton Billy Horschel
10:30 a.m.
Patrick Cantlay, Mackenzie Hughes
10:40 a.m.
Max Homa, Bubba Watson
10:50 a.m.
Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods
11 a.m.
Russell Henley, Daniel Berger
11:10 a.m.
Robert MacIntyre, Harold Varner III
11:20 a.m.
Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka
11:30 a.m.
Kevin Na, Seamus Power
11:50 a.m.
Joaquin Niemann, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12 p.m.
Kevin Kisner, Matthew Fitzpatrick
12:10 p.m.
Tony Finau, Sergio Garica
12:20 p.m.
Lucas Glover, Patrick Reed
12:30 p.m.
J.J. Spaun, Min Woo Lee
12:40 p.m.
Harry Higgs, Lee Westwood
12:50 p.m.
Si Woo Kim, Hudson Swafford
1 p.m.
Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch
1:10 p.m.
Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland
1:30 p.m.
Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris
1:40 p.m.
Dustin Johnson, Cameron Champ
1:50 p.m.
Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa
2:00 p.m.
Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Kokrak
2:10 p.m.
Corey Conners, Danny Willett
2:20 p.m.
Charl Schwartzel, Justin Thomas
2:30 p.m.
Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry
2:40 p.m.
Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith
How to watch
Sunday, April 10
Masters on the Range
TV: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
Streaming: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masters.com.
Final round
Streaming: Holes 4, 5, 6 | Amen Corner | Holes 15 and 16, 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Featured groups: 10:20 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel; 10:50 a.m. Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm; 1:50 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa; 2:40 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Masters.com, ESPN+.
Streaming: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Paramount+.
TV: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS.
Final round replay
TV: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
Radio
SiriusXM: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
How to watch | ESPN+ | Paramount+ | Golf Channel free on Fubo TV.
