2022 Masters Sunday tee times, TV and streaming info, featured groups

It all comes down to Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler, who looked poise to take a six-shot lead at many points Saturday, will settle for a three-shot lead heading into the final round where he’ll be paired with the 2022 Players champion, Cameron Smith.

Scheffler had an adventurous trip up the 18th on Saturday, but made a great bogey save to stay well ahead of the pack.

Sungjae Im is the next closest competitor to the World No. 1, sitting at 4 under, solo third and five shots back.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2022 Masters. All times Eastern.

Sunday tee times

Tee times Players 10:10 a.m. Cameron Davis, Adam Scott 10:20 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton Billy Horschel 10:30 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Mackenzie Hughes 10:40 a.m. Max Homa, Bubba Watson 10:50 a.m. Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods 11 a.m. Russell Henley, Daniel Berger 11:10 a.m. Robert MacIntyre, Harold Varner III 11:20 a.m. Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka 11:30 a.m. Kevin Na, Seamus Power 11:50 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Matthew Fitzpatrick 12:10 p.m. Tony Finau, Sergio Garica 12:20 p.m. Lucas Glover, Patrick Reed 12:30 p.m. J.J. Spaun, Min Woo Lee 12:40 p.m. Harry Higgs, Lee Westwood 12:50 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Hudson Swafford 1 p.m. Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch 1:10 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland 1:30 p.m. Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris 1:40 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Cameron Champ 1:50 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa 2:00 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Kokrak 2:10 p.m. Corey Conners, Danny Willett 2:20 p.m. Charl Schwartzel, Justin Thomas 2:30 p.m. Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry 2:40 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith

How to watch

Sunday, April 10

Masters on the Range

TV: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network.

Streaming: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., .

Final round

Streaming: Holes 4, 5, 6 | Amen Corner | Holes 15 and 16, 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Featured groups: 10:20 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel; 10:50 a.m. Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm; 1:50 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa; 2:40 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, , ESPN+.

Streaming: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Paramount+.

TV: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS.

Final round replay

TV: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., CBS Sports Network.

Radio

SiriusXM: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

How to watch | ESPN+ | Paramount+ | Golf Channel free on Fubo TV.

