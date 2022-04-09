2022 Masters Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info
The World No. 1 continued to do what he’s done for the last two months. Dominate.
Scottie Scheffler, who fired an opening round 3-under 69 on Thursday, started slowly with two bogeys in his first three holes. But, from then on, made six birdies to get to 8 under for the tournament and five shots clear of a group of players at 3 under.
Tiger Woods, despite opening 4-over through 5, bounced back nicely playing the remainder of his round 2-under for a second round 74. He’ll play the weekend.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2022 Masters. All times Eastern.
Saturday tee times
Tee times
Players
10:20 a.m.
Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott
10:30 a.m.
Viktor Hovland, Min Woo Lee
10:40 a.m.
Seamus Power, Marc Leishman
10:50 a.m.
Lucas Glover, Cameron Davis
11:00 a.m.
Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood
11:10 a.m.
Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel
11:20 a.m.
Russell Henley, Patrick Reed
11:30 a.m.
Tony Finau, Cameron Champ
11:40 a.m.
Talor Gooch, Daniel Berger
12:00 p.m.
Si Woo Kim, Jason Kokrak
12:10 p.m.
Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs
12:20 p.m.
Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka
12:30 p.m.
Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm
12:40 p.m.
Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia
12:50 p.m.
Robert MacIntyre, Lee Westwood
1:00 p.m.
Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods
1:10 p.m.
Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay
1:20 p.m.
Matthew Fitzpatrick, J.J. Spaun
1:40 p.m.
Justin Thomas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1:50 p.m.
Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann
2:00 p.m.
Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris
2:10 p.m.
Cameron Smith, Corey Conners
2:20 p.m.
Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na
2:30 p.m.
Hideki Matsuyama, Harold Varner III
2:40 p.m.
Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry
2:50 p.m.
Scottie Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel
How to watch
Saturday, April 9
Masters on the Range
TV: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
Streaming: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masters.com.
Third round
Streaming: Featured groups, holes 4, 5, 6, Amen Corner, holes 15 and 16, 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m., Masters.com, ESPN+.
Streaming: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Paramount+.
TV: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS.
Third round replay
TV: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
Radio
SiriusXM: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
