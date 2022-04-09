2022 Masters Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info

The World No. 1 continued to do what he’s done for the last two months. Dominate.

Scottie Scheffler, who fired an opening round 3-under 69 on Thursday, started slowly with two bogeys in his first three holes. But, from then on, made six birdies to get to 8 under for the tournament and five shots clear of a group of players at 3 under.

Tiger Woods, despite opening 4-over through 5, bounced back nicely playing the remainder of his round 2-under for a second round 74. He’ll play the weekend.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2022 Masters. All times Eastern.

Saturday tee times

Tee times

Players

10:20 a.m.

Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott

10:30 a.m.

Viktor Hovland, Min Woo Lee

10:40 a.m.

Seamus Power, Marc Leishman

10:50 a.m.

Lucas Glover, Cameron Davis

11:00 a.m.

Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood

11:10 a.m.

Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel

11:20 a.m.

Russell Henley, Patrick Reed

11:30 a.m.

Tony Finau, Cameron Champ

11:40 a.m.

Talor Gooch, Daniel Berger

12:00 p.m.

Si Woo Kim, Jason Kokrak

12:10 p.m.

Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs

12:20 p.m.

Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka

12:30 p.m.

Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm

12:40 p.m.

Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia

12:50 p.m.

Robert MacIntyre, Lee Westwood

1:00 p.m.

Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods

1:10 p.m.

Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay

1:20 p.m.

Matthew Fitzpatrick, J.J. Spaun

1:40 p.m.

Justin Thomas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:50 p.m.

Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann

2:00 p.m.

Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris

2:10 p.m.

Cameron Smith, Corey Conners

2:20 p.m.

Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na

2:30 p.m.

Hideki Matsuyama, Harold Varner III

2:40 p.m.

Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

2:50 p.m.

Scottie Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel

How to watch

Saturday, April 9

Masters on the Range

  • TV: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network.

  • Streaming: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masters.com.

Third round

  • Streaming: Featured groups, holes 4, 5, 6, Amen Corner, holes 15 and 16, 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m., Masters.com, ESPN+.

  • Streaming: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Paramount+.

  • TV: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS.

Third round replay

  • TV: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., CBS Sports Network.

Radio

  • SiriusXM: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

How to watch | ESPN+ | Paramount+ | Golf Channel free on Fubo TV.
