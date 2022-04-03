2022 Masters Qualifiers: Here are the players invited to play in the tournament
Player; Country; Qualifications
(qualification numbers explained below)
Abraham Ancer; Mexico; 16,17,18
Daniel Berger; United States; 17,18
Christiaan Bezuidenhout ; South Africa; 18
Sam Burns #; United States; 16,17,18
Patrick Cantlay; United States; 16,17,18
Paul Casey; England; 15,18
Cameron Champ; United States; 16
Stewart Cink; United States; 12,16,17
Corey Connors; Canada; 12,17,18
Fred Couples; United States; 1
Cameron Davis #; Australia; 16
Bryson DeChambeau; United States; 2,17,18
Harris English; United States; 13,16,17,18
Tony Finau; United States; 12,16,17,18
Matthew Fitzpatrick; England; 18
Tommy Fleetwood; England; 18
Sergio Garcia; Spain; 1,17,18
Lucas Glover; United States; 16
Talor Gooch #; United States; 16,18
Austin Greaser #*; United States; 7
Stewart Hagestad *; United States; 11
Brian Harman; United States; 12
Padraig Harrington; Ireland; 15
Tyrrell Hatton; England; 18
Russell Henley; United States 19
Lucas Herbert #; Australia; 16,18
Garrick Higgo #; South Africa; 16
Harry Higgs #; United States; 15
Tom Hoge #; United States; 16
Max Homa; United States; 16,18
Billy Horschel; United States; 17,18
Viktor Hovland; Norway; 16,17,18
Mackenzie Hughes; Canada; 18
Sungjae Im; Korea; 16,17,18
Aaron Jarvis #*; Cayman Islands; 10
Dustin Johnson; United States; 1,17,18
Zach Johnson; United States; 1
Takumi Kanaya; Japan; 18
Si Woo Kim; Korea; 12
Kevin Kisner; United States; 16,18
Brooks Koepka; United States; 2,4,13,15,17,18
Jason Kokrak; United States; 16,17,18
Bernhard Langer; Germany; 1
Kyoung-Hoon Lee #; Korea; 16
Min Woo Lee #; Australia; 18
Marc Leishman; Australia; 12,18
Luke List; United States; 16
Shane Lowry; Ireland; 3,15,18
Sandy Lyle; Scotland; 1
Robert MacIntyre; Scotland; 12
Hideki Matsuyama; Japan; 1,16,17,18
Rory McIlroy; Northern Ireland; 16,17,18
Guido Migliozzi #; Italy; 13
Larry Mize; United States; 1
Francesco Molinari; Italy; 3
Collin Morikawa; United States; 3,4,13,17,18
Kevin Na; United States; 12,17,18
Keita Nakajima #*; Japan; 9
Joaquin Niemann; Chile; 16,17,18
Jose Maria Olazabal; Spain; 1
Louis Oosthuizen; South Africa; 13,14,15,17,18
Ryan Palmer; United States; 18
Thomas Pieters Belgium 19
James Piot #*; United States; 7
Seamus Power # Ireland 19
Jon Rahm; Spain; 2,12,14,17,18
Patrick Reed; United States; 1,12,17,18
Justin Rose; England; 12,18
Xander Schauffele; United States; 6,12,17,18
Scottie Scheffler; United States; 16,17,18
Charl Schwartzel; South Africa; 1
Adam Scott; Australia; 1,18
Laird Shepherd #*; England; 8
Webb Simpson; United States; 12,18
Vijay Singh; Fiji; 1
Cam Smith; Australia; 5,12,16,17,18
J.J. Spaun #; United States; 16
Jordan Spieth; United States; 1,3,12,14,17,18
Sepp Straka #; Austria; 16
Hudson Swafford; United States; 16
Justin Thomas; United States; 4,5,17,18
Erik van Rooyen; South Africa; 17
Harold Varner III #; United States 19
Bubba Watson; United States; 1
Mike Weir; Canada; 1
Lee Westwood; England; 18
Danny Willett; England; 1
Matthew Wolff; United States; 18
Gary Woodland; United States; 2
Tiger Woods; United States; 1
Cam Young #; United States 19
Will Zalatoris; United States; 12,18
NOTES
# Denotes first Masters
* Denotes Amateur
^ The Masters Committee, at its discretion, also invites international players not otherwise qualified.
Past champions not playing
Tommy Aaron; Jack Burke Jr.; Angel Cabrera; Charles Coody; Ben Crenshaw; Nick Faldo; Raymond Floyd; Trevor Immelman; Phil Mickelson; Jack Nicklaus; Mark O'Meara; Gary Player; Craig Stadler; Tom Watson; Ian Woosnam; Fuzzy Zoeller
Qualification for Masters invitation
1. Masters Tournament Champions (Lifetime)
2. US Open Champions (Five years)
3. The Open Champions (Five years)
4. PGA Champions (Five years)
5. Winners of The Players Championship (Three years)
6. Current Olympic Gold Medalist (One year)
7. Current US Amateur Champion and the runner-up to the current US Amateur Champion
8. Current British Amateur Champion
9. Current Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion (One year)
10. Current Latin America Amateur Champion (One year)
11. Current US Mid-Amateur Champion (One year)
12. The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters Tournament
13. The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's US Open
14. The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's The Open Championship
15. The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship
16. Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from previous Masters to current Masters
17. Those qualifying for the previous year's season-ending Tour Championship
18. The 50 leaders on the Final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year
19. The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament
Source: Masters.com
