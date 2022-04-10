2022 Masters prize money: Here's a breakdown, by position, of the record $15 million purse
The Masters Tournament is the first major of the year and the purse for this year's event is $15,000,000, up from $11,500,000 in 2021.
Along with a green jacket, gold coin and replica winner's trophy, this year's champion will take home a payout of $2,700,000.
Professional players that are cut from the field each receive $10,000, while amateur golfers receive no money prizes.
In 2021, Hideki Matsuyama took home $2.07 million after becoming the first Japanese player to win the tournament.
Here is the 2022 Masters prize money breakdown:
1st $2,700,000
2nd $1,620,000
3rd $1,020,000
4th $720,000
5th $600,000
6th $540,000
7th $502,500
8th $465,000
9th $435,000
10th $405,000
11th $375,000
12th $345,000
13th $315,000
14th $285,000
15th $270,000
16th $255,000
17th $240,000
18th $225,000
19th $210,000
20th $195,000
21st $180,000
22nd $168,000
23rd $156,000
24th $144,000
25th $132,000
26th $120,000
27th $115,500
28th $111,000
29th $106,500
30th $102,000
31st $97,500
32nd $93,000
33rd $88,500
34th $84,750
35th $81,000
36th $77,250
37th $73,500
38th $70,500
39th $67,500
40th $64,500
41st $61,500
42nd $58,500
43rd $55,500
44th $52,500
45th $49,500
46th $46,500
47th $43,500
48th $41,100
49th $39,000
50th $37,800
The remainder of professional players will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $36,900, depending on scores.
