2022 March Madness: Conference tournament brackets for ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12, Big 12, Mountain West and SEC
This marks the final week for schools across the country to bolster their resumes for the NCAA men's basketball tournament. Performances in this week's conference tournaments could improve seeding for the Big Dance for some and pop bubbles for others who lacked consistency in the regular season.
Here's what you need to know among the six conferences that'll be big players in the 2022 NCAA tournament, including conference-winning odds according to BetMGM:
ACC
Where is the tournament: Barclays Center, New York
When does it tip off: Tuesday
When is the championship game: Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Who is the top seed: Duke
TV broadcasters: ACC Network, ESPN, ESPNU and ESPN2
ACC tournament odds
Duke -130
Notre Dame +700
Virginia Tech +900
Wake Forest +1000
North Carolina +1000
Miami +1400
Virginia +1400
Florida State +5000
Syracuse +5000
Clemson +8000
Louisville +10000
N.C. State +12500
Georgia Tech +12500
Boston College +15000
Pittsburgh +20000
Big East
Where is the tournament: Madison Square Garden, New York
When does it tip off: Wednesday
When is the championship game: Saturday, 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox
Who is the top seed: Providence
TV broadcasters: FS1, Fox
Big East odds
Villanova +150
UConn +350
Providence +450
Marquette +650
Creighton +1200
Seton Hall +1400
Xavier +1800
St. John's +2500
Butler +3300
DePaul +5000
Georgetown +35000
Big Ten
Where is the tournament: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
When does it tip off: Wednesday
When is the championship game: Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS
Who is the top seed: Illinois
TV broadcasters: Big Ten Network and CBS
Big Ten tournament odds
Purdue +250
Illinois +350
Iowa +600
Wisconsin +700
Michigan +1000
Rutgers +1200
Ohio State +1200
Michigan State +1400
Indiana +1400
Maryland +3300
Northwestern +6600
Penn State +10000
Nebraska +25000
Minnesota +25000
Big 12
Where is the tournament: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City
When does it tip off: Wednesday
When is the championship game: Saturday, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
Who is the top seed: Kansas
TV broadcasters: ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN2 and ESPN+
Big 12 odds
Baylor +210
Kansas +210
Texas Tech +350
Texas +600
TCU +1800
Iowa State +2500
Oklahoma +3300
Kansas State +6600
West Virginia +8000
Mountain West
Where is the tournament: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
When does it tip off: Wednesday
When is the championship game: Saturday, 6 p.m. ET, CBS
Who is the top seed: Boise State
TV broadcasters: CBS Sports Network, CBS
Mountain West odds
Boise State +300
San Diego State +300
Colorado State +325
Wyoming +650
UNLV +700
Fresno State +1200
Utah State +1200
Nevada +6600
New Mexico +8000
San Jose State +25000
Air Force +25000
Pac-12
Where is the tournament: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
When does it tip off: Wednesday
When is the championship game: Saturday, 9 p.m. ET, Fox
Who is the top seed: Arizona
TV broadcasters: Pac-12 Network, FS1 and Fox
Pac-12 odds
Arizona -150
UCLA +175
USC +1200
Oregon +1600
Colorado +2000
Washington State +2200
Arizona State +8000
Stanford +20000
Washington +20000
Utah +25000
Cal +50000
Oregon State +50000