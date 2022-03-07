This marks the final week for schools across the country to bolster their resumes for the NCAA men's basketball tournament. Performances in this week's conference tournaments could improve seeding for the Big Dance for some and pop bubbles for others who lacked consistency in the regular season.

Here's what you need to know among the six conferences that'll be big players in the 2022 NCAA tournament, including conference-winning odds according to BetMGM:

ACC



Where is the tournament: Barclays Center, New York

When does it tip off: Tuesday

When is the championship game: Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Who is the top seed: Duke

TV broadcasters: ACC Network, ESPN, ESPNU and ESPN2



ACC tournament odds

Duke -130

Notre Dame +700

Virginia Tech +900

Wake Forest +1000

North Carolina +1000

Miami +1400

Virginia +1400

Florida State +5000

Syracuse +5000

Clemson +8000

Louisville +10000

N.C. State +12500

Georgia Tech +12500

Boston College +15000

Pittsburgh +20000

Big East

Where is the tournament: Madison Square Garden, New York

When does it tip off: Wednesday

When is the championship game: Saturday, 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox

Who is the top seed: Providence

TV broadcasters: FS1, Fox

Big East odds

Villanova +150

UConn +350

Providence +450

Marquette +650

Creighton +1200

Seton Hall +1400

Xavier +1800

St. John's +2500

Butler +3300

DePaul +5000

Georgetown +35000



Big Ten

Where is the tournament: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

When does it tip off: Wednesday

When is the championship game: Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Who is the top seed: Illinois

TV broadcasters: Big Ten Network and CBS



Big Ten tournament odds

Purdue +250

Illinois +350

Iowa +600

Wisconsin +700

Michigan +1000

Rutgers +1200

Ohio State +1200

Michigan State +1400

Indiana +1400

Maryland +3300

Northwestern +6600

Penn State +10000

Nebraska +25000

Minnesota +25000



Big 12

Where is the tournament: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City

When does it tip off: Wednesday

When is the championship game: Saturday, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Who is the top seed: Kansas

TV broadcasters: ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN2 and ESPN+

Big 12 odds



Baylor +210

Kansas +210

Texas Tech +350

Texas +600

TCU +1800

Iowa State +2500

Oklahoma +3300

Kansas State +6600

West Virginia +8000

Mountain West

Where is the tournament: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

When does it tip off: Wednesday

When is the championship game: Saturday, 6 p.m. ET, CBS

Who is the top seed: Boise State

TV broadcasters: CBS Sports Network, CBS

Mountain West odds

Boise State +300

San Diego State +300

Colorado State +325

Wyoming +650

UNLV +700

Fresno State +1200

Utah State +1200

Nevada +6600

New Mexico +8000

San Jose State +25000

Air Force +25000

Pac-12

Where is the tournament: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

When does it tip off: Wednesday

When is the championship game: Saturday, 9 p.m. ET, Fox

Who is the top seed: Arizona

TV broadcasters: Pac-12 Network, FS1 and Fox

Pac-12 odds

Arizona -150

UCLA +175

USC +1200

Oregon +1600

Colorado +2000

Washington State +2200

Arizona State +8000

Stanford +20000

Washington +20000

Utah +25000

Cal +50000

Oregon State +50000