2022 LSU Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

2022 LSU Football Schedule

Sept 10 Southern

Sept 17 Mississippi State

Sept 24 New Mexico

Oct 1 at Auburn

Oct 8 Tennessee

Oct 15 at Florida

Oct 22 Ole Miss

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 Alabama

Nov 12 at Arkansas

Nov 19 UAB

Nov 26 at Texas A&M

LSU Football Schedule: Who do the Tigers miss from the SEC slate?

LSU has to play Florida every year from the East. If you’re going to catch the Gators on the road, you might as well do it when things are rebuilding a bit in the start of the Billy Napier era.

New Tiger head coach Brian Kelly gets to deal with the Tennessee offense the week before heading over to Gainesville. On the down side, there’s no Vanderbilt from the East, and there’s no Kentucky, Missouri, or South Carolina.

But there’s also no Georgia to deal with from the other division.

LSU Football Schedule What To Know: There's no real excuse with this slate

It’s not the easiest of schedules, but all things considered, it’s not that bad.

Again, start with the Tigers not having to play Georgia. That’s massive, and getting a week off before hosting Alabama helps. They usually get that extra time before the Tide, but it’s the home aspect that’s huge.

There are a few landmines to deal with, and the regular season finale at Texas A&M is certainly a problem, but it’s hard to complain about too much with this because …

LSU Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

There’s a shot LSU will be favored in every game but the date with Alabama up until the finale against Texas A&M.

That’s probably overstating it depending on how long it takes to turn things around, but considering the opener against Florida State is in New Orleans – Death Valley East – five of the first six and seven of the first nine games will be in front of the home crowd.

Florida State, though, won’t be a layup, and UAB will be feisty in late November, but Southern and New Mexico are non-conference wins, and getting Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Mississippi State at home is great.

Not that the pressure on Kelly isn’t already through the roof, but it’s more than reasonable to ask for LSU to go into November with SEC title dreams still intact.

