2022 linebacker announces commitment to Tennessee

Phillip Mason has committed to Tennessee.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker is from Ridgeland High School in Rossville, Georgia. Mason told Vols Wire he will arrive at Tennessee during the summer of 2022 as a preferred walk-on.

First-year head coach Josh Heupel and his Tennessee staff continue to recruit future Vols.

Heupel and Tennessee will continue to add future Vols to its roster during the upcoming early signing period.

The football early signing period takes place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

