2022 Legends Classic: Michigan basketball vs. Arizona State: How to watch tournament final

2022 Legends Classic title game: No. 21 Michigan Wolverines (3-0) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1)

When: Approx. 9 p.m.

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York.

TV: ESPN2.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050; other radio affiliates).

⋅ BOX SCORE

Game notes: This will be the second game in as many days for both teams; Michigan defeated Pittsburgh, 91-60 and Arizona State topped VCU, 63-59. The Wolverines were nearly flawless on Wednesday, with four players in double digits, led by Jett Howard's 17 points.

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 2022 Legends Classic: Michigan basketball vs. Arizona State: Time, TV