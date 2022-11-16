2022 Legends Classic: Michigan basketball vs. Pittsburgh TV channel, radio, time

Game 3: No. 22 Michigan basketball (2-0) vs. Pittsburgh (1-1)

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City.

TV: ESPNU.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950; more radio affiliates).

Line: TBA.

• Box score

Game notes: Michigan squeaked by Emoni Bates and Eastern Michigan after beating Purdue Fort Wayne comfortably. Hunter Dickinson is back to his old tricks with 53 points on 78.6% shooting (22-for-28) from the field through two games. He has yet to attempt a 3-pointer. Terrance Williams II added a double-double during the Eastern Michigan win at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Pittsburgh beat Tennessee Martin before losing its most recent game, 81-56, to West Virginia. Blake Hinson, a junior forward, leads the Panthers with 32 points and 16 rebounds in the two games, though the bulk of that scoring game in a 27-point outing to open the season vs. UT-Martin. He was held to just five points vs. the Mountaineers; Jamarious Burton led the way that game with 16 points and seven rebounds (while committing seven turnovers! Bob Huggins' teams, man.)

Each team will take a few days to travel back home for favorable matchups Sunday: Michigan hosts Ohio at 7:30 p.m. and Pitt hosts Alabama State at 2 p.m.

