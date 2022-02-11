2022 LB Austin Harnetiaux decommits from Wisconsin

After initially committing to Wisconsin on December 12, three-star 2022 linebacker Austin Harnetiaux announced his decision to decommit from the Badgers on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-3 linebacker was brought to Wisconsin as a walk-on, but had scholarship offers from the likes of Air Force, Army, Georgetown, Eastern Washington, and others. The Seattle product was a first-team all-conference linebacker this past season at Seattle Prep School in Washington. He was also named the Metro League Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Harnetiaux posted his decision on Twitter, and thanked the Badger program as well as Wisconsin assistant coach Bobby April, who had been his main point of contact during the recruiting process.