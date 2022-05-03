2022 Kentucky Derby: Post time, odds and how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Spring is in the air, fans are back in the stands, and the Kentucky Derby once again will run in May.

The first Saturday in May of each year has long been reserved for the Run for the Roses. After an unprecedented 2020 saw the race delayed until September due to the pandemic -- with no fans in attendance at Churchill Downs in Louisville -- the 147th Derby saw Mandaloun win in a lightning quick 2:01.02 last year.

"The fastest two minutes in sports" falls on May 7 and kicks off the first leg of the 2022 Triple Crown on the famed 1 1/4 mile dirt track, with a purse of $3 million.

How can I watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby?

NBC is the home of the 148th Kentucky Derby, offering live coverage of the event from Churchill Downs.

You can livestream the event via Fubo TV.

You can watch coverage of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7, on NBC from from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Kentucky Derby post time is set for approximately 6:57 p.m.

What’s the Kentucky Derby weather forecast?

The weather is a key factor in the first leg of the Triple Crown, affecting the conditions of the track and the outcome of the race. Some horses actually run faster on a dry track, while others might prefer wet and sloppy conditions.

It's tough to predict the weather in Louisville, but Evan Webb, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, gave us an idea what to expect both in the days leading up to the Derby and on Saturday itself.

"There's a little bit of uncertainty" on Derby Day, Webb told the Louisville Courier-Journal on Tuesday. “Thursday to Friday looks unsettled...[but] there’s a good chance we’ll be dry by Derby time."

As of Tuesday, there's a 60% chance of rain on Saturday, but those rainclouds look to be clearing up by mid-afternoon. If forecasts hold true, clear skies will be greeting the horses come post time.

What are the Kentucky Derby odds this year?

Here are the post positions and latest unofficial odds on the full field of horses as of now:

1. Zandon (3-1)

2. Epicenter (7-2)

3. Messier (8-1)

4. Mo Donegal (10-1)

5. White Abarrio (10-1)

6. Taiba (12-1)

7. Smile Happy (20-1)

8. Charge It (20-1)

9. Crown Pride (20-1)

10. Zozos (20-1)

11. Simplification (20-1)

12. Cyberknife (20-1)

13. Happy Jack (30-1)

14. Summer is Tomorrow (30-1)

15. Tiz the Bomb (30-1)

16. Pioneer of Medina (30-1)

17. Barber Road (30-1)

18. Classic Causeway

19. Tawny Port (30-1)

20. Etherial Road (30-1)