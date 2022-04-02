2022 JUCO Player of the Year Sean East considers transfer to Oregon Ducks

On April 1, point guard Sean East was named the 2021-2022 NJCAA-Division I Men’s Basketball Player of the Year, an award given annually to the top Junior College player in the country.

That same day, East revealed his top-6 schools, which included Oregon, Kentucky, Clemson, Missouri, South Florida, and BYU.

East is working on scheduling a visit to Eugene, according to a report from Matt Prehm at 247Sports, having previously visited BYU and Missouri with a trip to South Florida already on the calendar.

East averaged 20.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists last season at John A. Logan Junior College in Texas. He dropped 43 points in John A. Logan’s only game in the National tournament.

East is a 6’3 point guard from Kentucky. He signed with UMass as part of the 2019 recruiting class and averaged 9.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Minutemen as a freshman before transferring to Bradley for the 2020-21 season. There, he averaged a similar 9.0 points and 3.2 assists before settling at the junior college ranks last season.

Now, he could potentially join an Oregon recruiting class that is top-15 in the country and includes two other elite junior college talents in Tyrell Williams and Brennan Rigsby.

List