2022 John Deere Classic prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at TPC Deere Run

J.T. Poston is now a two-time winner on the PGA Tour.

Poston went wire-to-wire to claim the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. His reward: a $1,278,000 first-place check.

Poston opened his week with a 62, closed with a 2-under 69 at TPC Deere Run, and joined Scott Hoch (1980) and David Frost (1992) as just the third player in tournament history to lead from start to finish.

The win also locked up a spot in the 150th British Open at St. Andrews. Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo, who tied for second, locked up the other two available spots. For tying for second, they each earned $631,900.

