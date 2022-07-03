2022 John Deere Classic prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at TPC Deere Run
J.T. Poston is now a two-time winner on the PGA Tour.
Poston went wire-to-wire to claim the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. His reward: a $1,278,000 first-place check.
Poston opened his week with a 62, closed with a 2-under 69 at TPC Deere Run, and joined Scott Hoch (1980) and David Frost (1992) as just the third player in tournament history to lead from start to finish.
The win also locked up a spot in the 150th British Open at St. Andrews. Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo, who tied for second, locked up the other two available spots. For tying for second, they each earned $631,900.
John Deere Classic 2022 prize money
Pos
Golfer
Score
Earnings
1
-21
$1,278,000
T2
-18
$631,900
T2
-18
$631,900
T4
-17
$319,500
T4
-17
$319,500
T6
-16
$248,500
T6
-16
$248,500
T8
-15
$214,775
T8
-15
$214,775
T10
-14
$179,275
T10
-14
$179,275
T10
-14
$179,275
T13
-13
$139,042
T13
-13
$139,042
T13
-13
$139,042
T16
-12
$97,803
T16
-12
$97,803
T16
-12
$97,803
T16
-12
$97,803
T16
-12
$97,803
T16
-12
$97,803
T16
-12
$97,803
T16
-12
$97,803
T24
-11
$57,865
T24
-11
$57,865
T24
-11
$57,865
T24
-11
$57,865
T24
-11
$57,865
T24
-11
$57,865
T30
-10
$39,082
T30
-10
$39,082
T30
-10
$39,082
T30
-10
$39,082
T30
-10
$39,082
T30
-10
$39,082
T30
-10
$39,082
T30
-10
$39,082
T30
-10
$39,082
T30
-10
$39,082
T30
-10
$39,082
T41
-9
$28,755
T41
-9
$28,755
T43
-8
$21,975
T43
-8
$21,975
T43
-8
$21,975
T43
-8
$21,975
T43
-8
$21,975
T43
-8
$21,975
T43
-8
$21,975
T43
-8
$21,975
T51
-7
$16,880
T51
-7
$16,880
T51
-7
$16,880
T51
-7
$16,880
T51
-7
$16,880
T51
-7
$16,880
T51
-7
$16,880
T51
-7
$16,880
59
-6
$16,117
T60
-5
$15,904
T60
-5
$15,904
62
-3
$15,691
T63
-2
$15,407
T63
-2
$15,407
T63
-2
$15,407
66
-1
$15,123
T67
E
$14,910
T67
E
$14,910
69
1
$14,697