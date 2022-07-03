2022 John Deere Classic prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at TPC Deere Run

Todd Kelly
Todd Kelly
J.T. Poston is now a two-time winner on the PGA Tour.

Poston went wire-to-wire to claim the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. His reward: a $1,278,000 first-place check.

Poston opened his week with a 62, closed with a 2-under 69 at TPC Deere Run, and joined Scott Hoch (1980) and David Frost (1992) as just the third player in tournament history to lead from start to finish.

The win also locked up a spot in the 150th British Open at St. Andrews. Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo, who tied for second, locked up the other two available spots. For tying for second, they each earned $631,900.

John Deere Classic 2022 prize money

Pos

Golfer

Score

Earnings

1

J.T. Poston

-21

$1,278,000

T2

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

-18

$631,900

T2

Emiliano Grillo

-18

$631,900

T4

Christopher Gotterup

-17

$319,500

T4

Scott Stallings

-17

$319,500

T6

Denny McCarthy

-16

$248,500

T6

Callum Tarren

-16

$248,500

T8

Cameron Davis

-15

$214,775

T8

Maverick McNealy

-15

$214,775

T10

Patrick Flavin

-14

$179,275

T10

Michael Gligic

-14

$179,275

T10

Chesson Hadley

-14

$179,275

T13

Charles Howell III

-13

$139,042

T13

Mark Hubbard

-13

$139,042

T13

Adam Long

-13

$139,042

T16

Austin Cook

-12

$97,803

T16

Bo Hoag

-12

$97,803

T16

Patton Kizzire

-12

$97,803

T16

Matthias Schwab

-12

$97,803

T16

Greyson Sigg

-12

$97,803

T16

Alex Smalley

-12

$97,803

T16

Sahith Theegala

-12

$97,803

T16

Chris Naegel

-12

$97,803

T24

Kelly Kraft

-11

$57,865

T24

David Lipsky

-11

$57,865

T24

Ryan Moore

-11

$57,865

T24

Taylor Moore

-11

$57,865

T24

Cheng-Tsung Pan

-11

$57,865

T24

Adam Svensson

-11

$57,865

T30

Hayden Buckley

-10

$39,082

T30

Dylan Frittelli

-10

$39,082

T30

Nick Hardy

-10

$39,082

T30

Stephan Jaeger

-10

$39,082

T30

Satoshi Kodaira

-10

$39,082

T30

Martin Laird

-10

$39,082

T30

Peter Malnati

-10

$39,082

T30

Andrew Novak

-10

$39,082

T30

Patrick Rodgers

-10

$39,082

T30

Vaughn Taylor

-10

$39,082

T30

Brandon Wu

-10

$39,082

T41

Andrew Putnam

-9

$28,755

T41

Kevin Streelman

-9

$28,755

T43

Jonathan Byrd

-8

$21,975

T43

Fabian Gomez

-8

$21,975

T43

Lee Hodges

-8

$21,975

T43

Hank Lebioda

-8

$21,975

T43

Seung Yul Noh

-8

$21,975

T43

Brendon Todd

-8

$21,975

T43

Vincent Whaley

-8

$21,975

T43

Dylan Wu

-8

$21,975

T51

Aaron Baddeley

-7

$16,880

T51

Tommy Gainey

-7

$16,880

T51

Anirban Lahiri

-7

$16,880

T51

Justin Lower

-7

$16,880

T51

Curtis Thompson

-7

$16,880

T51

Derek Ernst

-7

$16,880

T51

Morgan Hoffmann

-7

$16,880

T51

Preston Stanley

-7

$16,880

59

Michael Thompson

-6

$16,117

T60

Zach Johnson

-5

$15,904

T60

Sam Ryder

-5

$15,904

62

Kramer Hickok

-3

$15,691

T63

Brandon Hagy

-2

$15,407

T63

Rory Sabbatini

-2

$15,407

T63

Martin Trainer

-2

$15,407

66

Seth Reeves

-1

$15,123

T67

James Hahn

E

$14,910

T67

Omar Uresti

E

$14,910

69

Ricky Barnes

1

$14,697

