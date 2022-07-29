2022 Jaguars training camp: 5 takeaways from Days 4

The Jacksonville Jaguars took the field Thursday for their fourth day of training camp at Episcopal School of Jacksonville. It was once again a practice filled with notable moments, but it was the defense who most felt had the better day as the offense looked like the better unit on Days 1-3.

The Jags did a lot of red zone work on Thursday and the defense took advantage of it by stepping up against the pass and making things hard on the offense. In fact, they were able to acquire their first interception of camp on Trevor Lawrence, who didn’t have as strong of a day as he had in the first three days.

Here are our takeaways from Day 4’s practice, which marked the one-week mark from the Jags’ first preseason game:

The defense got the better of the offense as the team did a lot of goal line work

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon (37) participates in an organized team activity Monday, June 6, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. [Florida Times-Union]

After taking a step on Day 3, the defense performed even better on Day 4. In the process of the team doing red zone work, the defensive backs made things harder on Trevor Lawrence and even garnered their first pick on him.

The play came when Lawrence tried to hit tight end Evan Engram, but linebacker Shaq Quarterman was able to deflect it for Shaq Griffin, who got under it with a diving pick. It was just one of many plays the defense was able to make in the passing game as Tyson Campbell, Tre Herndon, Rayshawn Jenkins, and a few others had pass breakups. Herndon especially was a player who flashed, according to reporters, as he flourished at the nickel cornerback role in Darious Williams’ place as the veteran is gradually recovering from an injury.

After enduring a day where it wasn’t clicking for the offense, receiver Zay Jones admitted to the local media that the defense got the best of the offense on Thursday, and that is reflected in Lawrence’s completion rate (6-of-17). However, there is plenty of time to rebound as the Jags haven’t even put on the pads yet.

Zay Jones with a pretty honest assessment on how the #Jaguasrs defense performed in red zone team drills. Suffocating coverage by DBs and great positioning by LBs all day. #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/ufH3IFtoMy — Andrew Badillo (@andrewbadillo99) July 28, 2022

Walker Little gets a good look with the starting line with Jawaan Taylor dealing with an injury

Jaguars RT Jawaan Taylor not practicing today. Big day for Walker Little — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) July 28, 2022

Since Day 2, Walker Little has been rotating with Jawaan Taylor at the starting right tackle position. However, on Day 4, Little had the opportunity to get all of the reps with the starters as Taylor was out with an injury.

1010 XL’s Mia O’Brien said Little held up well in the reps that she caught with him on the field. With the team set to return to the field on Saturday, we’ll see if Taylor is back and whether or not the staff decides to let Little pick up where he left off Saturday by letting him remain on the first-team unit.

A tough day for the #Jaguars offense on Day 4️⃣ of Training Camp How tough? @MiaOBrienTV has today’s Quick Hits driven by @arlingtontoy ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/q7Nw9i3FTn — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) July 28, 2022

The kicking game hasn't looked good

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Andrew Mevis (12) repeatedly walks through his pre kicking steps during the Jaguars rookie minicamp session at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Tuesday, June 14, 2022. [Florida Times-Union]

As many can tell from the tweet above, the Jags’ kicking game has some concerned. Rookie Andrew Mevis especially struggled on Day 4. He was 1-of-4, missing all of his kicks to the right.

Veteran Ryan Santoso was 4-of-4 on his attempts, he did miss some kicks in warmups. That said, fans should keep their eyes peeled for the Jags to possibly bring in some more kicking competition because they likely aren’t sure if they have their starters on the roster right now.

Christian Kirk and the Jags' WR aren't bothered by what people think of them

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk (13) throws the ball with quarterback (4) E.J. Perry during the Jacksonville Jaguars Organized Team Activity session at TIAA Bank Field Monday, May 23, 2022.

Jki 052322 Jaguarsota 32 [Florida Times-Union]

Christian Kirk’s four-year deal worth up to $84 million had a lot of people in the football community talking as many felt the Jags overpaid him. Additionally, many feel he’s not the answer to the Jags’ issues at receiver and still believe the team lacks a deep threat.

On Thursday, Kirk was asked about this and told the media that having many doubters didn’t bother him or the Jags’ receivers group as a whole. He added that the Jags have several experienced receivers who’ve proven to be threats down the field in the past and added that the group plans to emphasize explosive play-making.

“No, it’s not something that we discuss,” Kirk said when asked if the receivers discuss their critics. “I just laugh because we have so many guys that have put deep threat ability on tape and have done it. I’ve had success with it, Zay’s had success with it, Marvin’s had success with it, so it’s not something we pay attention to. As receivers, we’re all guys that like to catch the go ball, like to catch the deep post, so it’s definitely going to be a point of emphasis for us because we know we have the guys to do it.”

Kirk also said that he wasn’t feeling any pressure from his contract, which has caused many football fans to monitor him close than they normally would.

“Not at all. I can truly say I’m playing the most free- minded, pressure-free, relaxed football that I’ve felt in a while,” said Kirk Thursday. “I truly feel that having this new opportunity in a new organization, new team, new teammates, I can truly just be myself and focus on being the best that I can be for these guys and be a leader, and just going out there and put it all on the line for them because I truly believe that we have such a great group. It’s been a lot of fun every day taking the field. Every second here has been great, so no pressure at all.”

That’s exactly the kind of poise the Jags need Kirk to have heading into this season. And if he can block out the noise from the outside, he could hit the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career.

Jaguars backup QB C.J. Beathard to return from injury soon

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) looks to pass and is apparently hurt on the play while participating in an organized team activity Monday, June 6, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. [Florida Times-Union]

The Jags quarterbacks group has been practicing without veteran C.J. Beathard in the opening days of camp, who was their top backup at the position last season. The reason for that is that he sustained a groin injury in organized team activities, but it seems he will be back sooner rather than later according to coach Doug Pederson.

“C.J. is doing well. Day to day with him,” Pederson said Thursday. “Want to go cautious. He’s throwing in some of the drill work that we’re doing. We just want to protect him right now, so any day we can see him back out.”

With the Jags’ next preseason game less than a week away, this is good news as the Jags’ backup quarterbacks have the opportunity to give the staff some game-day film to look at. If he’s ready by then and can take the field, that could be big for Beathard, who was a preseason game standout last season.

