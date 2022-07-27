2022 Jaguars training camp: 5 takeaways from Days 1-2

The Jacksonville Jaguars have wrapped up their first two days of training camp under Doug Pederson after taking the field on Monday and Tuesday. Both of these days have been used more as an acclimation period after the team had several weeks off, but they’ve made the most of them and seem like they will be in good shape when the pads go on.

This year there has been a different feel to camp, and it isn’t just because of the Jags’ coaching change. The team has been practicing from a new location just a few miles away from their headquarters at Episcopal School of Jacksonville. Of course, the reason for that is because they are currently having construction done on their practice fields where a whole new football facility is being built. Still, the change hasn’t affected the team much, and it seems like they’ve adapted just fine in Days 1-2.

As for the specifics about how things have gone, here are a few takeaways we’ve gained from the first two days of Jags training camp:

The first-team OL unit featured Luke Fortner

Jaguars (70) faces off against fellow offensive linemen (61) Marcus Tatum and (64) Coy Cronk as (79) Luke Fortner looks on during Friday’s Rookie Minicamp session. The Jacksonville Jaguars held their first Rookie Minicamp on the turf of TIAA Bank Field Friday afternoon, May 13, 2022. Among those in attendance were the team’s 2022 draft picks. [Florida Times-Union]

During organized team activities, the Jags were using a combination of Ben Bartch and Tyler Shatley as their first-team center and guard, respectively. However, on Day 1 and Day 2, it was rookie third-round pick Luke Fortner who was getting reps as a first-team center, while Shatley was at left guard.

Jawaan #Jaguars — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) July 26, 2022

With Trevor Lawrence taking many reps with Shatley dating back to last season, it’s interesting to see the Jags insert Fortner in as the No. 1 center, but not necessarily in a bad way. After all, he was the first player taken in the third round of April’s draft, has a high football IQ, played in the toughest college football division in football, and has good movement skills. All of those positives are signs that he has what it takes to replace Brandon Linder, and it will be interesting to see if he continues to run with the first-team from here on out.

Trevor Lawrence puts together an impressive Day 2

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball as head coach Doug Pederson looks on during day 2 of the Jaguars Training Camp Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the Knight Sports Complex at Episcopal School of Jacksonville. [Florida Times-Union]

Lawrence was the talk of Day 2’s session as he registered a perfect completion rate in 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s. By the end of both sessions, he was 18-of-18 on the day and many in attendance seem to feel it was his best practice as a Jaguar.

Here are just some of several reactions to how Lawrence looked on Tuesday:

Trevor Lawrence was outstanding in today’s practice. Sticking by my prediction of 4200 yards and 32 TDs — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) July 26, 2022

Trevor Lawrence, yall. Whew. I know it's no pads, but today was unreal placement wise. — Amp Wigg (@ShopTalkingWigg) July 26, 2022

Trevor Lawrence 7-of-7 in 7-on-7 drills right now No drops (I repeat) NO. DROPS. (Zay Jones and Evan Engram in particular were PUMPED and cheering on teammates for contested, tight catches) #Jaguars — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) July 26, 2022

Lawrence’s best pass of the day was a deep pass to receiver Laquon Treadwell, who he had a good connection with last season. That said, it appears they’ve picked up where they left off, and if it continues, he should be able to make the final roster at the end of the preseason.

It’s important to remember that the pads haven’t gone on yet, so the defense is at a little disadvantage. Still, it’s good to see Lawrence come out of the pre-camp break looking sharp, as that momentum can trickle down throughout the preseason.

James Robinson is progressing well from his Achilles injury

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) was in uniform and doing light drills at Monday morning’s training camp session. The Jacksonville Jaguars held their first day of training camp Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Episcopal School of Jacksonville Knight Campus practice fields on Atlantic Blvd. [Florida Times-Union]

The Jaguars didn’t place a single player on the Physically Unable to Perform list, including running back James Robinson (Achilles). While he hasn’t been participating with the team in practice and the team is taking it slow with him, that’s still a good sign in terms of how close he is to being at 100%.

On Monday, Jags Pederson said he was pleased with where Robinson was with his recovery as he put in a lot of work to avoid going on the PUP list.

“It says a lot,” Pederson said when asked about Robinson’s dedication to his recovery process. “It’s a good sign. I know, and I’ve seen how hard he’s worked to get himself back this spring, this summer. He was here all summer working with the guys. […] He’s done a great job to put himself into a position where we don’t have to do that [put him on the PUP list], but still be cautious with him and make sure he’s ready when he’s ready.”

Pederson said he didn’t want to put a timeframe on Robinson’s return, but added that mid-August feels like it could be an accurate guess. Even if that’s not the case, though, there is plenty of time for Robinson to return, and it looks like he should be ready for the regular season.

Devin Lloyd will miss a little time with a hamstring injury

Jun 13, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) participates in mini camp at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

When the Jags took the field Monday, they did so without one of their first-round rookies in Devin Lloyd. The No. 27 overall pick from April injured his hamstring just before camp and will miss some time, as a result.

Pederson said it wasn’t a significant injury, but with it being in the early stages of camp, there is no need to risk Lloyd further injuring himself.

“Devin Lloyd is the one that’s probably going to miss a little time,” Pederson said. “He’s got a little hamstring that popped up yesterday on him. It’s nothing too significant, but we’re just going to be cautious with him and give him a little time.”

The Jags took Lloyd after trading up from pick No. 33 to No. 27 in April, so it’s clear they have big plans for him. Luckily, they have good depth at the inside linebacker position after drafting Chad Muma two rounds later and also have veterans like Shaq Quarterman and Chapelle Russell who can step in as the rookie heals.

There is already a night and day feeling from the Urban Meyer era

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball as head coach Doug Pederson looks on during day 2 of the Jaguars Training Camp Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the Knight Sports Complex at Episcopal School of Jacksonville. [The Florida Times-Union]

Pederson knew there would be a healing process involved with his job when he took it in February as the Jags were coming off one of the most dysfunctional situations in NFL history under Urban Meyer. However, there has been a different feel around the team since Pederson walked through the door and it has translated to training camp.

Many who’ve attended said the setting feels more professional now with the former Philadelphia Eagles coach leading the way. Several players would agree as well, including Josh Allen, who spoke with the media on Tuesday about his new head coach.

“Man, it feels great to be a part of a professional locker room,” Allen said when asked about the Jags’ time under Pederson. “Not only in the locker room, but when you talk to the coaches it’s a professional setting. You got to hone on to the details. If you’re not listening to the details [Pederson and the staff aren’t] getting on you, they’re telling us what’s right and what’s wrong.

“As guys, as grown men we need to understand that. He puts it a way we can understand it and grow. He’s not getting on to us, but he’s letting us know what’s real and he’s talking to us like grown men. With that, there is nothing but respect. We’re going to grow and we’re going to be great.”

This somewhat echoes what other players have said about Pederson, who understands what it’s like to be in their shoes as a former player himself. The same applies to the staff, too, which has several former NFL players on it. This should help the team tremendously because they will be able to focus on football instead of the antics of their coach and a dysfunctional environment. However, it’s in the early stages of camp, which means there is plenty of time for the team to make their bond even stronger than it is now.

