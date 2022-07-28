2022 Jaguars training camp: 5 takeaways from Days 3

The Jacksonville Jaguars took the field for their third consecutive day of training camp at Episcopal School of Jacksonville and once again had a productive day. However, in Wednesday’s session, the defense had a stronger day after quarterback Trevor Lawrence put together what some felt was his best practice as a Jaguar on Day 2.

There were also two press conferences at the beginning and end of Day 3’s practice session from offensive coordinator Press Taylor and outside linebacker Travon Walker. Here are some takeaways from what both had to say as well as some takeaways from the practice as a whole:

Tyson Campbell has a standout day

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) participates in an offseason training activity

Lawrence and Travis Etienne aren’t the only second-year players who fans came into camp excited about as there has long been a great amount of hype around Tyson Campbell, too. He finished his rookie season strong and was able to accumulate two picks late in it after struggling during the first half of it.

In the early stages of camp, it looks like he’s looking to pick up where he left off as he finished Day 3 with two pass breakups. One of them came on a back shoulder attempt to receiver Marvin Jones Jr. from Lawrence and the other was an attempt to Zay Jones.

While the defense, in general, made plays, Campbell’s confidence was high during his standout day as he expressed that he closed things down on his side of the field like “Chick-fil-A on Sunday.”

Tyson Campbell after a pass break up: “That’s Chic-fil-a on Sunday.” 😂😂😂 — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) July 27, 2022

Just like his fellow draftmate Lawrence, the Jags are going to need Campbell to take another step in 2022 as he plays a premium defensive position. He has all the tools needed to aid him along the way after the Jags bolstered their front seven in the draft and free agency.

Jags show a potential glimpse of what their nickel DL could look like

Jaguars DL (53) Arden Key talks with a coach and the sideline during the Jacksonville Jaguars Organized Team Activity session at TIAA Bank Field

Jki 052322 Jaguarsota 33 [Florida Times-Union]

Continuing on the defense, News4Jax took note of an interesting nugget about the Jags’ nickel package. While the secondary group didn’t surprise anyone (Campbell and Shaquill Griffin at corner with Darious Williams playing nickelback), it was the defensive line group that was interesting. The group consisted of Dawuane Smoot and Arden Key as the interior rushers, with the two players who most project to be the primary edge rushers in Josh Allen and Travon Walker.

This is important because fans were wondering how the Jags would use the versatile Key, who is coming off a season where he nearly had a Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade of 80. He also had a career-high in sacks last season with eight, and many feel he’s a player with tremendous potential if use right. That said, he’ll be a name to watch heading forward because it seems the Jags have a clear plan for him that could put him in the position to be one of the team’s sack leaders.

There was more shuffling within the offensive line

Offensive line coach Phil Rauscher talks with Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little (72) during drills at Wednesday's training camp session.

The most interesting nugget about the Jags’ starting offensive line on Days 1-2 was the fact that the Jags were giving third-round rookie Luke Fortner snaps at center with Tyler Shatley taking snaps at left guard. On Day 2, the team also had Walker Little rotating with Jawaan Taylor at right tackle and that continued on Day 3.

Walker Little back in at RT and holding his own against Josh Allen Elsewhere: Travon Walker sliding past Cam 👀#Jaguars — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) July 27, 2022

Everyone knew this competition was coming, but it’s clear the Jags don’t have a favorite between Taylor and Little right now. However, with the pads going on Sunday, the Jags could soon begin to make a true evaluation on the two, as well as in next week’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Travon Walker says he's adapting well in his first camp, but is ready for the pads to go on

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) participates in mini camp at TIAA Bank Field.

The Jags are going to have a few rookies taking on notable roles for them and Walker, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 draft, is one of them. With him holding the title as the top pick of April’s draft, he’s going to be one of the biggest topics of camp as many are going to be looking to evaluate him as he learns a somewhat new role from his days at Georgia.

On Wednesday, Walker got a chance to speak with the media and said he feels like things are coming along well for him. However, he did add that he’s ready for the pads to go on as that would allow him to be more in his element.

“I’m really ready to get into pads now because I’ve been out of pads so long, since the national championship, and to just finally really strike somebody and be as physical as I can,” Walker said Wednesday. “I’m ready to get back to that.”

Luckily for the rookie, there are just four days remaining before he gets his wish, but in the meantime, he’ll just have to remain patient. Then four days after that, he’ll get to show off his physicality against a new team as the Jags and Las Vegas Raiders will battle in Canton for the Hall of Fame Game.

OC Press Taylor says he likes where Trevor Lawrence is in terms of learning the offense

Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor talks with the media before the start of Wednesday's training camp session.

Before Walker talked to the media, it was Taylor who opened practice with the first free conference. Of course, he was asked about whether or not Lawrence was mastering the offense and offered a very encouraging answer about the second-year quarterback.

“I’d say so. To steal a phrase that I’ve heard Doug say forever, we want him to say where all the bones are buried,” Taylor said when asked whether Lawrence was doing well with learning the offense. “When we call this play, what’s the intent? What does Doug want out of this thing? What are we hoping to get coverage wise? And then something I’ve heard (Quarterbacks) Coach (Mike) McCoy say a million times, do the next best thing. There are going to be times when the defense gets us. They have a play call better than we have a play call. Still, the quarterback has the football. What’s the next best thing in that situation? You want to work through all that with Trevor. Like I talked about, we see progress every single day with him and the way he’s learned it. We’re very comfortable with where he’s at in terms of his knowledge of the system.”

Lawrence had a superb Day 2 where he didn’t have a single incompletion in 11-on-11s and 7-on-7s, and he also had a solid Day 3. However, the intensity is only going to ramp up in the coming days as putting the pads on will help even the playing field for the defense and it will be interesting to see if Lawrence continues to gradually improve.

