2022 Jaguars training camp: 5 takeaways from Day 9

The Jacksonville Jaguars took the practice field Sunday for the first time since the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, and it was arguably their most intense day. The reason for that is that the staff allowed live tackling for the first time.

The decision comes after the Jags had a rough time stopping the run Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders, even when their starters were in. However, Mike Caldwell’s unit responded well on Sunday with the intensity being increased, and had an overall impressive day.

As for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, he had a good day, too, outside of goal line drills (more on that later). Gen Jags reporter Jordan de Lugo had the second-year quarterback down for an 11-of-18 completion rate on the day with no picks.

With the Jags starting their third week of training camp Sunday, here are some other takeaways we were able to gather from Day 9 of practice:

Andre Cisco, Jags defense show up after live hitting was allowed at practice

Jul 30, 2021; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (38) participates in training camp at Dream Finders Homes practice field Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

With the Jags having a practice that allowed live tackling, the defense jumped on the opportunity to establish their physicality. One of the players who stood out in the process was safety Andre Cisco, who had the hit of the day. That hit came against running back Travis Etienne after he broke out for a long run.

Cisco was also responsible for forcing a fumble as Ryquell Armstead broke out for a nice run.

Andre Cisco just SMACKED Travis Etienne after a long run. We’re HITTIN’ hittin’ out here today. 😳 — Marcel Robinson (@MarcelASJax) August 7, 2022

Roc Armstead fumbles the ball after a promising run. Cisco forces the fumble. Tyson Campbell recovers. — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) August 7, 2022

The rest of the defense didn’t want to be outdone and matched Cisco’s intensity. They especially held their own in goal line drills, stopping the Jags’ first and second-team offenses seven times.

0/7 for the offense on the goal line. — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) August 7, 2022

Linebacker Foye Oluokun, the NFL’s tackling leader in 2021, also stood out Sunday as he was often near the ball throughout practice. That’s huge because the Jags’ starting defense struggled with stopping big runs in the Hall of Fame Game, but Oluokun and several other important members of the defensive front sat out.

Foye Oluokun remains a tackling machine. 54 is in every pile, and running guys down. No wonder he led the league in tackles last year. — Marcel Robinson (@MarcelASJax) August 7, 2022

Jamal Agnew returns along with a few other notables

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39) ties his cleats during day 7 of the Jaguars Training Camp Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the Knight Sports Complex at Episcopal School of Jacksonville. Today marked the first practice in full pads. [Florida Times-Union]

Last week, Jags coach Doug Pederson said Jamal Agnew would be involved in team drills and that became a reality on Sunday. The veteran returner and receiver not only participated in team drills, but was among several players to get tackled in the process.

No one has gotten tackled quite like Etienne and Agnew today. Has to feel somewhat good for those guys considering they’re returning from significant injuries — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) August 7, 2022

Jags backup quarterback C.J. Beathard was also cleared for team reps, too. That’s huge for the team as backup quarterbacks Jake Luton and Kyle Sloter couldn’t get much going in the Hall of Fame Game Thursday.

The status of right tackle Jawaan Taylor also improved Sunday. While he didn’t take the field in team drills he did do some individual drill work. That means he’s closer to returning and reinserting himself in the battle for the starting right tackle role against Walker Little.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says backup QB CJ Beathard (groin) and WR Jamal Agnew (hip) have been cleared for team reps beginning today. RT Jawaan Taylor (hamstring) is close to returning and will do more individual work — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) August 7, 2022

Cam Robinson adds to a strong showing at training camp

Jaguars OL (74) Cam Robinson pushes a weighted sled during Tuesday’s minicamp session. The Jacksonville Jaguars held their Tuesday morning session of the team’s mandatory minicamp at the practice fields outside TIAA Bank Field, June 15, 2021. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

One of the players who has had an under-the-radar offseason is left tackle, Cam Robinson. After receiving a new contract, he’s not only been more vocal on the field but has performed at a high level, too.

On Sunday, he once again had a solid day as Ashlyn Sullivan of Jaguars.com praised his dominance in 1-on-1s.

LT Cam Robinson continues to be that dude in one on ones – Travon Walker, Josh Allen it doesn’t matter… he has won every rep #DUUUVAL — Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) August 7, 2022

This is exactly what fans wanted to hear after the former Alabama offensive tackle earned a new deal this offseason. It’s also encouraging because many wondered if the Jags should’ve selected an offensive tackle early in the draft. Now, we’ll have to see if he’s just as good in the upcoming preseason games, which should present him with some notable competition.

Travis Etienne says he missed the physicality of football

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) walks off the bus during day 4 of the Jaguars Training Camp Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Knight Sports Complex at Episcopal School of Jacksonville. [Florida Times-Union]

As previously mentioned, Etienne was among the players getting physical on Sunday. After practice, he told the media that he embraced the live tackling period because it had been a while since he’d been hit.

“Since my last Clemson game, this is the first time I’ve been tackled,” Etienne said. “I see why I fell in love with the game. I just love that adrenaline. I love getting hit. I just love being physical. Quickly I was reminded that this is a physical game. I just got to get back to myself. I’m grateful that I’m out here playing, making plays. I just got to get back to myself, keep making the right progress.”

Etienne is coming off a season-ending Lisfranc injury that he endured last preseason and had to rehab from. That said, it’s been a while since he’s been tackled, and at some point, he was going to have to get ready for NFL contact.

Etienne has been one of the stars of training camp, and fans are eager to see him on the field soon. That time may come this week as the Jags will host the Cleveland Browns at TIAA Bank Field and Pederson said he wanted to get his top players more reps this week.

Luke Farrell picks up where he left off in Hall of Fame Game

May 15, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Luke Farrell (89) runs a drill during rookie mini camp at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end Luke Farrell led the Jags in receiving yards in the Hall of Fame Game and was able to come away from it with three catches for 43 yards. On Sunday, he picked up where he left off, according to News4Jax’s Justin Barney, and had one of the catches of the day.

The catch came near the sideline as he followed a block by receiver Zay Jones, who was able to take Cisco out of the play. Barney added that the play would’ve been good for six in a game. First Coast News reporter Andrew Badillo also said Farrell had another good catch in team drills.

Luke Farrell has two really nice catch and runs during team drills. He was active in the HOF game Thursday as well. #Jaguars — Andrew Badillo (@andrewbadillo99) August 7, 2022

The Jags already had an interesting tight end room when looking at the top guys in it like Evan Engram and Dan Arnold. However, with Farrell emerging, the offense could be developing another weapon, which is never a bad thing for Lawrence.

