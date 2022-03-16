2022 Jaguars free agency: Jaguars expected to sign Jacksonville native Darious Williams

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t make any new additions on Tuesday, but got back to spending their available cap space on Day 3 of free agency. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, they are expected to sign Jacksonville native and Super Bowl champion Darious Williams, who will be an addition to their cornerbacks group.

The deal is a three-year one worth a max of $39 million with $18 million being guaranteed.

Darious Williams is coming home: The #Ram CB is expected to sign with the #Jaguars, source said, his hometown. He gets a 3-year deal worth $30M — $39M max. $18M fully guaranteed. He had higher offers, but chose home. Deal done by Damarius Bilbo & Kelton Crenshaw of — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022

Williams, who turned 29 yesterday, entered the league as an undrafted free agent for the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, but was waived in October of that year. He was quickly picked up off waivers a few days later by the Los Angeles Rams and has been there until this point.

Since joining the Rams, Williams has tallied 23 starts (13 of which occurred last year) and played in 43 games. He saw a majority of his snaps out wide last season (748), but some believe he could be the Jags’ starting nickelback while Shaquill Griffin and Tyson Campbell remain the starters on the outside.

Regardless of where he plays, though, Williams adds a lot of winning experience to the locker-room and could bring a great deal of leadership into the mix, too. He’ll be coming off a Super Bowl win in January where he led the Rams in tackles in the process with eight.

Williams was able to accumulate 71 combined tackles last season. As for his career stats, he will enter his Jags tenure with 130 combined tackles, 27 pass breakups, and six interceptions.

Williams attended Creekside High school in St. Johns, Fla. after transferring from Bartram Trail, which is also in the same area. Afterward he attended the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He briefly attended Florida State Community College of Jacksonville, too, until UAB’s football program returned after it was temporarily dropped after their 2014 season.